Safadi, Anderson Talk Efforts To Stop Gaza War

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 3 (Petra) - Lower House Speaker, Ahmed Safadi, and the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Jordan, Sheri Ritsema-Anderson, stressed importance of committing to implement principles and concepts of human rights and international law without selectivity.The two officials also stressed importance of the international community's support for His Majesty King Abdullah II's efforts to stop war on Gaza.During a meeting with Anderson on Wednesday, Safadi said His Majesty King Abdullah II clearly expressed selectivity in implementing international law.Safadi added that His Majesty also stressed that human rights have limitations that stop at borders, depend on differences in ethnicities and religions, noting Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah said this war must end, who referred to a blatant double standard in this regard.Safadi referred to Western bias towards the misleading narrative of the Israeli occupation, which portrays the perpetrator as the victim.Continuing: " All know deep down that the occupation's acts are pure brutality, " adding that targeting civilians, children and women, hospitals, schools, mosques and churches is nothing but a war crime that must be stopped.Additionally, Safadi emphasized Jordan's "unequivocal" rejection of any attempt to forcibly displace Palestinians from all Palestinian territories or cause their displacement, which is a violation of international law and international humanitarian law and threatens disastrous effects on the region's countries.For her part, Anderson said it has become clear that all human beings are unable to enjoy universal human rights on an equal footing, in light of the continuing war on the besieged Gaza Strip.Anderson stressed importance of supporting His Majesty King Abdullah II's efforts aimed to stop war on Gaza, work to bring peace to the region and restore legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.She affirmed the United Nations' commitment to support Jordan's pursuit to achieve its humanitarian and development priorities and strategic goals, especially with regard to the economy, education and food security fields.Jordan, she said, is a "model" of security and stability in the region, and all must support the Kingdom as a basic pillar of the region's security.