Sterling Declines Against The Dollar

London, January 3 (Petra) -- The sterling pound fell against the US dollar on Wednesday.According to Financial Centres reports, the pound fell against the dollar at $1.2627, while it stabilised against the euro at €1.1568.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.