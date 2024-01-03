Sterling Declines Against The Dollar

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
London, January 3 (Petra) -- The sterling pound fell against the US dollar on Wednesday.
According to Financial Centres reports, the pound fell against the dollar at $1.2627, while it stabilised against the euro at €1.1568.
MENAFN03012024000117011021ID1107680902
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.