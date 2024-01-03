Cabinet Issues Slew Of Decisions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 3 (Petra) - A Cabinet session held Wednesday, headed by Prime Minister Dr. Bishr Khasawneh, decided to approve the mandating reasons for the draft Cybersecurity Service Providers Licensing Bylaw for the year 2024.The regulation aims to create a legislative framework that aims to ensure quality of services provided in the cybersecurity field and regulates all matters related to cybersecurity service providers through monitoring and auditing processes to protect rights of service providers and recipients.Additionally, the Council of Ministers decided to approve the validating reasons for the draft Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship Transfer Bylaw at the German-Jordanian University (GJU) for the year 2024.This system aligns with the amendments of Universities Law No. (18) of 2018, Scientific Research and Innovation Support Fund Bylaw No. (107) of 2018, issuance of the foundations of the GJU's Innovation, Technology Transfer and Entrepreneurship (DI-TECH) and the criteria of the university's international projects.On another level, the Cabinet decided to turn head of the Bureau of Legislation and Opinion, Qasim Abdo, to pension upon his request and appoint Dr. Fayyad Qudah as his successor.