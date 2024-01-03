Odisha CM Inaugurates Lower Suktel Irrigation Project

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Jan 3 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated the much awaited Lower Suktel Irrigation Project during a programme in Balangir district.

The foundation stone of the project across river Suktel in Mahanadi basin was laid by Patnaik around 23 years ago.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Patnaik said that the water problem for farmers in Balangir district is alleviated with the inauguration of this dam project.

“I hope the Suktel project will bring transformation in the irrigation sector and agriculture sector in Balangir. Land measuring 1 Lakh acres will get irrigated through the project. More than 80,000 farmers from over 200 villages in Balangir and Sonepur districts will be benefitted by this project. Over 70000 people in the district will get drinking water,” said CM Patnaik.

The Suktel project with a height of 31 meters is the ninth largest dam in the state which will irrigate 1 Lakh acre land in 203 villages of Balangir and Sonepur districts.

The construction work of the project was expedited by bringing it under the 5T initiative from 2019.

Special Technology has been used to provide water to the farm lands through Pressurised Underground Pipelines and none will be displaced due to this irrigation project.

Patnaik remembered the displaced families of the residents of 29 villages in Balangir. He said they have made big sacrifices which will be remembered for the development of Balangir district.

He also noted that many big irrigation projects work have been sped up under the 5T initiative during the recent years and 3.64 lakh acres more farm land has been brought under irrigation.

CM Patnaik also inaugurated 69 projects worth Rs 305 crore while the foundation stone was laid for 112 projects worth Rs 2220 crore in Balangir district.

Meanwhile, veteran Congress leader, Narasingha Mishra while speaking at the programme took a pot shot at the government for inaugurating the incomplete project. He said that it would have been appropriate if the inauguration was held after completion of the project.

