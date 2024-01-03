Deputy Chief Of Mission David Mosby Reaffirms The United States’ Support For Gabon’S Ongoing Transition To Democracy

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

On December 14, Deputy Chief of Mission David Mosby met with the Ministere de la Reforme des Institutions,

Murielle Minkoue Mezui Epse Mintsa-Mi-Owono, to reaffirm the United States' support for Gabon's ongoing transition to democracy.



During their meeting, they discussed how the

nations can continue to work together to bolster the prosperity and security of the Gabonese people, and explored different ways to ensure more Gabonese are included in the democratic process.

