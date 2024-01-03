South Sudan: Joint Troika Statement On The Attack In Abyei Region, December 31, 2023

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Embassies of Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States condemn the latest attack in the Abyei Administrative Area in which Deputy Administrator Noon Deng Nyok and several of his colleagues were killed on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

The use of violence as a tool for political or economic competition perpetuates a dangerous cycle and must be universally rejected by all South Sudanese leaders.

This attack and all other incidents of violence should be investigated, and perpetrators held accountable.

