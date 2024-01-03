Deadly Blasts Mar Soleimani Death Anniversary Procession In Southeastern Iran

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. Two explosions
rocked a procession commemorating the death anniversary of Iranian
General Qasem Soleimani in Kerman province, southeastern Iran, as
reported by Trend via Iranian media.
The blasts resulted in the loss of at least 20 lives, with 15
individuals sustaining injuries, as confirmed by authorities.
Soleimani was killed in a US Air Force airstrike in 2020 in
Iraq.
