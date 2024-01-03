               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Deadly Blasts Mar Soleimani Death Anniversary Procession In Southeastern Iran


1/3/2024 9:25:33 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. Two explosions rocked a procession commemorating the death anniversary of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in Kerman province, southeastern Iran, as reported by Trend via Iranian media.

The blasts resulted in the loss of at least 20 lives, with 15 individuals sustaining injuries, as confirmed by authorities.

Soleimani was killed in a US Air Force airstrike in 2020 in Iraq.

No comment

