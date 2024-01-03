Tokayev Emphasizes Kazakhstan's Special Interest In Russia's Upcoming Presidential Elections

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. Kazakhstan has
keen interest in Russia's presidential elections due to the high
level of relations between Astana and Moscow, President of
Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told a local newspaper, Trend reports.
"As everyone knows, Russia is Kazakhstan's main strategic
partner and ally. Over the past 30 years, we have built an
impressive architecture of interstate relations, including more
than 300 treaties and agreements. Bilateral cooperation mechanisms
operate in almost all areas," said the head of state.
According to him, the political dialogue at the highest level is
intensively developing.
"We interact within multilateral structures, as well as on
issues of ensuring regional stability and international security.
One of the key events on the extensive bilateral agenda last year
was Vladimir Putin's official visit to Kazakhstan. During the
negotiations, we confirmed the consistently friendly nature of the
strategic partnership between our states," noted Tokayev.
He emphasized that Russia is one of Kazakhstan's main trade and
economic partners.
"The trade turnover between the two countries for the first 10
months of 2023 amounted to $21.4 billion. And this is not
surprising, as we have the world's longest continuous land border.
Traditionally, special attention is paid to expanding cultural and
humanitarian ties and scientific, educational contacts. By the way,
this year marks the 225th anniversary of the birth of the great
Russian poet Alexander Pushkin. This anniversary is significant not
only for Russia but also for Kazakhstan because Pushkin, like our
great Abai, is one of the main symbols of the friendship and
cultural interaction between the two peoples," Tokayev said.
The presidential election in Russia will be held on March 15-17,
2024.
