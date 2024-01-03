During January Events, Kazakhstan Sought CSTO Assistance, Not Solely Russia - President Tokayev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. During the
Security Council meeting in response to the chaos in various
regions in January 2022, Kazakhstan officially appealed to the
Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for the deployment
of a peacekeeping contingent to restore stability and ensure
security, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told local newspaper,
Trend reports.
Emphasizing that the appeal was directed to the CSTO, of which
Kazakhstan is a member, President Tokayev clarified that the
request was not made to Russia specifically. During the appeal,
Armenia held the chairmanship of the organization, later passing it
to Kazakhstan.
President Tokayev highlighted the peacekeeping role played by
the CSTO contingent, which proved instrumental in curbing the
unrest during the 2022 Kazakh events. He stressed that the
peacekeeping forces, stationed in strategic locations, played a
vital role in maintaining order without engaging in any
anti-terrorist operations.
By agreement with member countries, the CSTO contingent left the
country without any prior conditions or delays. The contingent,
consisting of forces from various CSTO nations, was strategically
deployed to guard critical infrastructure such as water supply,
airfields, power plants, and telecommunication facilities.
President Tokayev underscored that the presence of the
peacekeeping contingent helped avert potential terrorist threats to
vital facilities, enabling Kazakhstan to allocate its forces
effectively for counter-terrorism operations.
In January 2022, mass riots erupted in Kazakhstan, marked by
attacks on law enforcement and military personnel. President
Tokayev declared the events as an attempted coup. The situation was
stabilized by January 7, leading to the lifting of the nationwide
state of emergency on January 19.
Official figures report 225 deaths and over 4,500 injuries as a
result of these events, as stated by authorities.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN03012024000187011040ID1107680885
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.