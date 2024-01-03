One Killed, One Wounded In Russian Missile Strikes On Avdiivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy launched missile strikes on Avdiivka, Donetsk region, on Wednesday, January 3, killing one civilian and injuring another.
That's according to the Donetsk regional military administration , Ukrinform reports.
"Today, at around 11:00, the Russians fired four missiles at the city and hit a residential building. A 51-year-old man died on the spot, while a 50-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with injuries," the post reads.
The administration recalled that Avdiivka is subject to enemy shelling every day and currently no one can guarantee safety. Therefore, the administration once again called on locals to be responsible and evacuate.
