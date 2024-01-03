Ukrainian Air Defense Intercepts Missile Over Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian military has destroyed a missile in the sky over Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region.

Serhii Lysak, head of the regional military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Defenders from the Air Command East shot down a missile over the Dnipro district," the post said.

On January 3, the enemy launched missile strikes on Avdiivka, Donetsk region, killing one civilian and injuring another.