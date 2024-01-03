Ukrinform Fundraising For Mavic Drones For 72Nd Mechanized Brigade

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrinform is continuing a fundraiser for three DJI Mavic 3 quadcopter drones for the 72nd Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians.

At Christmas, a real miracle happened - Swiss volunteers responded to Ukrinform's request and brought three Mavic 3 drones to Ukraine for the 72nd Mechanized Brigade.

Drones are always in demand on the front lines, so Ukrinform does not give up its objective of raising UAH 300,000 for three Mavic drones (thanks to all the donors, we have already collected UAH 87,000).

OUR PRIZE – a stamp with the image of the small state coat of arms of Ukraine – the trident – signed by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi

To win the prize, you need to:



donate at least UAH 50 via Monobank, indicating your name and surname;

write the amount of your donation in the comments section under our post on Facebook; share the fundraising post on your Facebook page.

Our goal is to collect UAH 300,000 for three DJI Mavic 3 quadcopter drones.

The Monobank fundraising link.

The bank card number: 5375 4112 1271 3775

We will choose three winners using a randomizer on January 10.

The more donations, the better chances to win! Good luck!