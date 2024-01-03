One Of Key Gov't Tasks Is To Use Frozen Russian Assets For Ukraine's Recovery - PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2024, one of the key tasks of the authorities and the government is to direct the assets of the Russian Federation frozen in the West to the restoration of Ukraine.

This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, Ukrinform reports.

"Russia has to pay for everything. In particular, the aggressor must compensate for the damage caused. Therefore, in 2024, one of the key tasks is to direct the Russian assets frozen in the West to the Ukrainian recovery," he said.

According to Shmyhal, the United States, the European Union and other countries have come close to resolving this issue.

The Prime Minister said that there are already first precedents for changes to legislation that provide for mechanisms for transferring funds.

"It is now important to bring this into a single clear system that will involve the EU and G7 countries," the Prime Minister emphasized.

He said that the government, together with diplomats, is constantly working to involve countries in this initiative, and positive results from cooperation are expected this year.

"The confiscation of Russian assets is a strengthening of our resilience. It is also a possible source of funding for key budget priorities," Shmyhal summarized.

As Ukrinform reported, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expects a legal framework for the confiscation of frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine to be approved in 2024.