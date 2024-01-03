Azerbaijan Defense Ministry & Ombudsman Office Sign Joint Action Plan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ombudsman Office of Azerbaijan signed a Joint Action Plan for 2024, Azernews reports.

According to the plan, the venue, time, and the persons responsible for conducting the events in the types of troops (forces), Army Corps, formations, military units and special educational institutions under the Ministry of Defense have been determined.

As part of the upcoming events, a number of meetings will be held dedicated to protecting the rights of military personnel, studying the situation regarding the protection of human rights, reports will be heard on various topics and a detailed exchange of views will be held.