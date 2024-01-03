Azerbaijan Defense Ministry & Ombudsman Office Sign Joint Action Plan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the
Ombudsman Office of Azerbaijan signed a Joint Action Plan for 2024, Azernews reports.
According to the plan, the venue, time, and the persons
responsible for conducting the events in the types of troops
(forces), Army Corps, formations, military units and special
educational institutions under the Ministry of Defense have been
determined.
As part of the upcoming events, a number of meetings will be
held dedicated to protecting the rights of military personnel,
studying the situation regarding the protection of human rights,
reports will be heard on various topics and a detailed exchange of
views will be held.
