Azerbaijani Hero: One-Man Army Destroying Armenian Myth

Qabil Ashirov
Undoubtedly, the First Garabagh War created a crisis in the
South Caucasus as a whole, along with Azerbaijan. Over one million
Azerbaijanis regardless of their ethnic origin lost their homes and
turned into refugees and IDPs. Hundreds of thousands of people had
to live in tents and wagons under heat, rain, and snow instead of
warm homes.
Besides, over 16 thousand civilians were killed and over 4,000
people went missing during the war. However, apart from the
abovementioned facts, the first Garabagh War also forged mass into
a united nation as well. It demonstrated the unbroken will,
character, and tolerance of Azerbaijanis to the world. It revealed
the heroes that history will speak about them forever. One of these
heroes is Natiq Gasimov, who taught the world, especially
Armenians, bravery and courage. He was one of the rare samples who
sacrificed himself to save innocent civilians. Moreover,
figuratively speaking, it was he, who tore the curtain and
unearthed the inhuman cowardly character of Armenians.
Natiq Gasimov was born on January 2, 1971 in the village of
Kichic Garamurad, Gadabay district. His family moved to Mingachevir
in 1975. Here he finished the school and joined the Soviet Army and
finished his military service in 1991. Having finished his active
military service he returned home.
Khojaly massacre opened a new page for him which led inscription
of his name into Azerbaijani history. When he saw Khojaly's
victims, as a human being he could not accept such big atrocities
and joined the Azerbaijani Army.
At the Army, he was distinguished from other soldiers with his
personal character, and therefore he was one of six chosen soldiers
to participate in the Khramort operation. This little group took an
Albanian church located in Khramort village in Agdam. After four
days, Armenian armed groups consisting of dozens of soldiers sieged
the church. In an unequal fight, five of his friends were martyred,
but Natiq Gasimov continued to fight. The fighting lasted five days
and most of Armenian soldiers were slain during this days. The
Armenian site thought that there was a single Azerbaijani soldier
but a group.
Understanding that they would not be able to destroy a group
consisting of one brave man, the Armenian side resorted to the
trick. They took a school director from Khojaly to the church and
instructed him that if the group did not surrender they would kill
22 civil hostages from Khojaly. After this instruction, they send
the director to the church.
“ They dropped me off the car stopped near the church and
ordered me to enter the church. As I entered the church, I heard a
voice. I quickly said that I was an Azerbaijani and that if he did
not surrender, 22 people from Khojali will be killed. He said that
he was alone and that he had been fighting alone for five days
without hunger or thirst. I told him the opinion of the Armenians.
He thought for a moment. Then he removed the Azerbaijani flag from
the top of the church. He had two bullets left, which he shot in
the air and left the church. He did not agree that Khojaly hostages
to be killed. He pressed the Azerbaijani flag to his chest and left
the church,” the school director told in his memories.
On that day Italian photographer Enrico Sarsini was there as
well and he immortalized this hero with his photos. He took several
photos of Natiq Gasimov in the fighting, his surrender, and his
questioning. Unfortunately, he was the last person. After that
Natiq Gasimov went missing. His family and the Azerbaijani
government have looked for him for a long. Different information
was received about Natiq Gasimov. One of this information claims
that he is alive and is being forced to work in Armenia. There have
been more such kinds of information, but the information got by the
British company "Broken Pot Media". is more realistic than others.
The company made a documentary film about him, and interviewed
several people with different military ranks in Armenia and
Azerbaijan. General Vitaly Balasanyan was among the interviewed
people. He said that he did not recognize Natiq and said that if he
had been surrendered he would have been changed with Armenian
prisoners. However, other Armenian officers recognized Natiq and
confirmed that Vitaly Balasanyan questioned him. Even they showed
Vitaly Balasanyan sitting in front of the Natiq in the photo taken
by Enrico Sarsni. According to the Armenian officers Natiq was
dismembered after questioning.
It could be seen as barbaric for normal people, but not for
Armenians. Because he destroyed Armenian myth and revealed Armenian
characters. So, they revenged him. However, Natiq Gasimov
demonstrated such bravery that inscribed his name not only into
Azerbaijani history but in the hearts of all Azerbaijanis. With the
44-day War, Azerbaijani soldiers demonstrated to Armenians and the
whole world that Natiq is immortal, there are thousands of Natiqs
in Azerbaijan, the more they are martyred, the more they are born.
Rest in peace dear martyr of Azerbaijan. This nation has not
forgotten your birthday and will never forget since you are in our
hearts.
