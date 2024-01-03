Pavan Agarwal, CEO Of Celligence, And Gary Shapiro, CEO Of CES, Co-Honorees At The Interstellar Soiree, Las Vegas January 10, 2024

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Recognizing their achievements in technology and innovation at high-tech audience event

LAS VEGAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / Celebrating the future of global technology and AI in Las Vegas on January 10, 2024, the Interstellar Soiree attendees will have the rare opportunity for direct engagement with visionaries and tech pioneers while getting first-hand experience on the latest trends and innovations with artificial intelligence, robotics, and emerging technologies. The highlight of the event will be hearing from this year's honorees Pavan Agarwal and Gary Shapiro.

Pavan Agarwal, CEO, Celligence

Pavan Agarwal, CEO, Celligence - AI Innovator

Pavan Agarwal, Founder of Angel Ai and Celligence International, LLC, is recognized for his transformative contributions in AI Innovation, and stands as a testament to our theme, "The Future of," has notably propelled communities, particularly underserved, forward, igniting global innovation and setting new benchmarks for financial inclusion and social cohesion.

Gary Shapiro is awarded the "Extraordinary Global Leadership" Award. Gary, a trailblazer in global tech event production and executive leadership, has made a notable impact in the realms of technology, innovation, and brand sustainability in his leadership of the CTA and CES.

"I am delighted to be honored, but this award is really for all the 'Brillianeers' - the team who has built our technology and continues to develop AngelAi into the enabler of Fair Lending and Finance on Demand," added Pavan.

The event will celebrate, showcase, and fund the best of technology and AI and will bring together tech and business leaders at a unique and important gathering. It will feature AI and robotic examples at the intersection of empathetic technology, business, and human-AI.

About Celligence

Celligence International, LLC. is one of the fastest-growing fin-tech and AI companies. Celligence has engineered a novel A.I. that is evolving and self-generating neural cells which come together to solve complex problems. The Celligence Ai is deterministic, not merely generative, and it delivers 100% accurate and trustworthy responses, as is required for financial transactions.

At Celligence, a team of brilliant engineers ("Brillianeers") is expanding the boundaries of the financial services industry through innovations in mobile applications, customer acquisition, retention algorithms, and AI-based process automation continuously filing new patents supporting our technology.

