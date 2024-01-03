TEAL And Kigen Team Up To Provide Groundbreaking SGP.32 Esim Combination

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Kigen and TEAL unveil a new SGP eUICC solution compatible with TEAL cloud platforms for acceleration of global eSIM adoption.

SEATTLE. WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / TEAL, the first U.S.-based eSIM platform to be certified by the GSMA, is partnering with Kigen to make available a version of the Kigen eSIM Operating System (OS) with SGP features, preloaded with TEAL's in-house SGP.32 Cloud Platforms (eIM, SM-DS). This partnership is a game changer supporting Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and machine-to-machine (M2M) customers that will soon transition to solutions that support the new eSIM for IoT specification (SGP.32).

"The upcoming SGP.31/32 specification reduces the commercial complexity of switching between eSIM profiles and paves the path for LPWAN devices to leverage standardized RSP at scale," observes John Canali, Principal Analyst for IoT at Omdia. "We estimate this will boost global active cellular IoT connections by billions of new connections through 2028 aided by interoperability as companies adopt more adaptable solutions."

TEAL's wholly owned and patented eSIM Platform technology connects any device onto any data network worldwide, giving businesses everywhere the flexibility and control to remotely switch between networks over the air. With the GSMA's consumer eSIM for IoT specification, SGP.32, becoming the go-to deployment model for eSIM, this partnership sets a new standard for the management of IoT at scale.

Kigen eSIM OS combined with TEAL's SGP platforms prioritizes pragmatic steps to assist TEAL's customers with the transition to IoT eSIM. The leading choice for energy-efficient devices, Kigen eSIM OS has undergone rigorous testing worldwide for interoperability across cloud platforms and eIM improving reliability and performance. OEMs looking to avoid battery draw for downloads of connectivity profiles in-field benefit from the additional capability to embed connectivity profiles with in-factory provisioning before the device ships.

"We are thrilled to partner with Kigen to provide a comprehensive solution melding Kigen's SGP.32 operating system (OS) and TEAL's advanced eSIM Platform technology," said TEAL CEO, Robert Hamblet. "This partnership will enable us to provide our customers with the most forward-thinking eSIM technology available, ensuring the highest level of reliability and performance for any IoT deployment."

"Kigen is driving the collaboration around the dramatic simplification of IoT expected in the upcoming GSMA SGP.32 standard, and customers at the forefront of innovation need to prepare for this transition." Kigen CEO, Vincent Korstanje added, "Our partnership with TEAL offers an outstanding combination of cloud and device level stack for eSIM technology at scale."

This new solution available from Kigen and TEAL will streamline device integration and will facilitate broader eSIM adoption worldwide. Enterprise customers will also benefit from support for iSIM technology as physical eSIMs become a thing of the past. Interested OEMs can reach Kigen and TEAL teams during CES 2024 between Jan. 9-12, 2024.

###

About TEAL

TEAL's patented, GSMA-certified eSIM technology connects any compatible device onto any data network worldwide. With more network operator agreements than any other connectivity provider, TEAL gives businesses everywhere the flexibility and control to remotely switch between networks, ensuring the highest level of reliability and performance for any internet of things (IoT) deployment. TEAL supports applications across many industries, including mobility, robotics, drones, industrial IoT, railways, and healthcare. Learn more at tea

About Kigen

Kigen is the forerunner in eSIM/iSIM security-enabled IoT solutions built for scale. An Arm-founded company, Kigen flexibly empowers OEMs with security on leading IoT chipsets and modules and with the world's leading IoT and LPWAN connectivity providers in up to 200 countries. Our industry-leading SIM OS products enable over 2 billion SIMs and complement our GSMA-accredited Remote SIM provisioning secure service capabilities. Find out more at kigen or join our #FutureofSIM conversation on LinkedIn.

For Media Inquiries, please contact:

Robb Monkman - [email protected]

Erin McMahon - [email protected]

Contact Information:

Robb Monkman

VP of Marketing

[email protected]

+14255238976

SOURCE: TEAL

View the original press release on newswire.