Shift Robotics To Unveil Moonwalkers X At CES 2024

AUSTIN, TX and LOS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2024 / Shift Robotics' newest model of robotic shoes are called Moonwalkers X, and they will be unveiled next week at CES 2024, America's largest technology-focused convention and trade show.

Moonwalkers X are the newest model of robotic shoes from Shift Robotics, AI-informed shoes that are lighter, quicker, and smarter than their predecessors.

These newest robotic shoes from Shift Robotics are notable for several reasons (when compared to the original model of Moonwalkers). For example, Moonwalkers X



Are significantly lighter - one pound less for each shoe;

Incorporate a complete overhaul of the control system, further boosting safety and agility when maneuvering, especially in close quarters;

Deliver improved shock absorption to further lower the risk of repetitive injury; and Showcase a fresh new design with modularity and customization in mind.

Additionally, Moonwalkers X will also fit smaller shoe sizes.

Taken in concert, Moonwalkers X are specifically designed for business/commercial use, particularly those applications where employees walk a lot on-the-job, such as in the distribution, logistics, and warehouse marketplace where individuals might walk as many as 30,000 steps per day.

Moonwalkers X are slated to begin shipping in the first half of 2024, with pricing to be released at that time.

Shift Robotics has also reserved a limited quantity of Moonwalkers X for innovative companies interested in guaranteeing priority access to the new model of robotic shoes when they become available. Those interested should contact the company about its CES 2024 Show Special .

"With Moonwalkers X, we've redefined lightweight mobility by trimming nearly a pound from the original design," said Xunjie Zhang , CEO and founder of Shift Robotics , and Moonwalkers inventor. "Imagine the ease of workers' boots but with the power of Moonwalkers. Our revamped drivetrain, the magnesium alloy based frame, and the new shock-absorbing wheels all come together to offer the smoothest, most efficient warehouse navigation ever.

"In developing X, our focus was clear: enhancing productivity without compromising safety. By collaborating closely with our 3PL partners, we've tuned Moonwalkers X to meet the rigors of warehouse environments with an unwavering commitment to worker safety.

"As such, ShiftOS 2.0 is born from our insights into thousands of existing Moonwalkers users and our logistics partners - a complete reinvention of our control system. It's packed with tons of safety enhancements, from advanced traction control to more responsive acceleration and braking, plus refined gait detection to eliminate abrupt stops, ensuring every step is secure and smooth."

According to the company, its clients have found that warehouse workers responsible for shipping products more than double their productivity by wearing Moonwalkers. Additionally, one Shift Robotics ' client projects that its Moonwalkers-wearing employees will save nearly 400 hours per year in Travel Time, the amount of time associates take to walk from location to location within its facilities during their work days.

According to Zhang, Shift Robotics expects to see comparable or better results with Moonwalkers X.

"Given these new features, I will not be surprised at all to see our business clients realize even greater results by deploying Moonwalkers X in their distribution centers, warehouses, logistics facilities, and retail locations," he said.

With more than 130,000 individuals expected to participate in CES 2024 next week, Shift Robotics invites innovation executives and innovative organizations interested in improved productivity to schedule an appointment to Test-Walk in Moonwalkers at CES 2024 in the Shift Robotics booth - #CP-20 in the Central Plaza - immediately east of the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Conversely, for those not attending CES but who are nonetheless interested in exploring how robotic shoes can transform their organizations, Shift Robotics also invites these executive to schedule a time for an initial conversation with the company by clicking on this link .

About Moonwalkers

Named recently by TIME as one of the "Best Inventions of 2023," Moonwalkers are robotic shoes that use AI software to measure a user's stride 100-times-per-second, thus enabling each shoe to adjust to the Gait Cycle of each individual, thereby maximizing safety, enjoyment, and performance while walking.

About Shift Robotics

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shift Robotics is the creator of the "Robotic Shoes" category. Its products - Moonwalkers - are nano-mobility devices that allow users to walk up to three times faster. For more information, please visit .

Moonwalkers is a trademark of Shift Robotics , while the various Shift Robotics and Moonwalkers logos are also trademarks of the company. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

