Construction Company Transforms Cabinet Manufacturing With Enhanced Inventory Management

Rock Creek Woodworks, a construction company from Louisiana, improved its inventory management practices by implementing the best barcode inventory system. Specializing in light manufacturing and installing custom cabinets, the construction company needed a way to manage the materials and components used for each job.

Prior to adopting the inventory software, they grappled with manual tracking of various items essential for cabinet production, including wood, hardware, adhesives, other essential components, and construction equipment. These issues often led to material shortages in their warehouse during cabinet projects. Lack of visibility and accountability resulted in difficulties tracking stock usage. They also coped with inconsistencies and disruptions caused by natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to work stoppages. The absence of a system hindered both operational efficiency and the ability to grow the business. That was when they asked themselves,“What is the best construction company inventory system?”

What Makes BarCloud Inventory System the Best for Managing Inventory in the Construction Industry?



Versatile Inventory System: Adaptability to the company's specific tracking requirements was a key factor in their decision.

Configurable and Scalable: The inventory software is fully configurable and scalable, capable of growing with the business's evolving needs.

User-Friendly: The user-friendly interface streamlined daily operations, eliminating tedious manual tasks. Valuable Insights: The inventory software provided insights critical for forecasting future material requirements, facilitating efficient planning.

The inventory software implementation was seamless, requiring minimal adaptation. The company now efficiently employs the inventory system daily, conducting sheet goods counts to update material usage records, with a primary focus on using the issuing and receiving inventory functions. These features have become essential to their material tracking and management processes. Josh Harris, a company representative, noted that the system is a“lifesaver in our shop.” Additionally, the Reports feature proved invaluable, allowing the company to analyze daily operational data for insights into inventory and material consumption, enabling proactive stocking of frequently used items.

After integrating the inventory system into their operations, the company noticed a notable enhancement in accountability. The issue of inventory disappearing without a trace was resolved with the system establishing a comprehensive and dependable paper trail, meticulously recording each material's movement. With this inventory tracking solution, the company managed to maintain consistent control over their stock levels, ensuring a well-stocked warehouse for timely project material supply, resulting in significant cost savings and eliminating project delays due to material shortages. The construction company sees the inventory management system as a valuable tool, with promising potential for future business growth.

BarCloud is a market leader in Inventory System and Asset Tracking Solutions that uses Barcode technology with mobile Barcode, smartphones, and tablets. They help improve profitability by eliminating manual data entry, paper files, and forms and by automating record keeping. With their powerful system, businesses have 24/7 access to the location and status of their Inventory and Assets, whether they are in the warehouse, on the field, or in the office. They have offices in California (headquarters), and Chicago.