Kuwait Foreign Ministry Launches Consular Communication Center

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched on Wednesday an integrated consular communication center (159), offering contact services and direct help for Kuwaiti citizens in Kuwait and abroad.

The center offers urgent and immediate consular services, replying to all inquiries especially in emergency cases.

The center is the main point of contact for answering any inquiry regarding the services being offered for students studying abroad and receiving calls and questions on a 24 hour daily basis as well as during public holidays.

The center is reachable through the number 159 in Kuwait and 00965159 abroad. The back up number is: 0096522225504.

The new service has been launched in line with the Foreign Ministry's strategy for ensuring the best services and helping Kuwaiti citizens, along with expanding and improving the services. (end)

