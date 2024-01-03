Palestinian PM: Israeli Occupation Is Starving Gazans To Death

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Wednesday the Israeli occupation is criminal for preventing food from reaching Palestinians in Gaza Strip and starving to death the population of the enclave.

In a statement during a cabinet session, Shtayyeh said that "the world must drop food with parachutes and force Israel to open the crossings to bring food in, as what enters Gaza does not exceed eight percent of the citizens' needs .."

He added that there was a state of hunger and starvation in Gaza strip, explaining that these are "shocking scenes for us and for the world: infants without milk, some of whom lost their mothers, children searching for a living in long lines and never reaching their turn, 89 days of starvation for the purpose of killing."

"People lost their strength and were no longer able to carry their emaciated bodies and became vulnerable to epidemics and diseases," Shtayyeh said, noting that famines in the world are not due to the lack of food but rather to people's inability to access food.

Shtayyeh pointed out that the authority objected to the waterway that was agreed upon between Cyprus and Israel in fear of it being transformed into a passage for the deportation of Palestinians from Gaza, adding that "because we have doubts that the ships that Cyprus will operate may become deportation ships, and we have not heard from Cyprus any official negation of these doubts as well as assurances that it will not be part of the Israeli plan."

Stayyeeh also thanked the State of South Africa for filing a case before the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of committing the crime of genocide against the Palestinian people, stating that "Israel will stand before the court accused and it is required to quickly decide on the court's request in order to stop the aggression." (end)

nq









MENAFN03012024000071011013ID1107680841