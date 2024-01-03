Technology Industry Veteran Emily Campbell Joins Blackline As Chief Marketing Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Digital finance transformation leader expands leadership team, adding former Dell Technologies senior marketing leader to drive global marketing strategy

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackLine, Inc . (Nasdaq: BL ) announced today that technology industry veteran Emily Campbell has joined the company as chief marketing officer (CMO), effective Jan. 2nd. As CMO, Campbell is responsible for driving BlackLine's global marketing strategy as the digital finance transformation leader seeks to capitalize on the growing worldwide demand for solutions that drive greater automation, efficiency, financial governance, and risk management for the Office of the CFO. She will report to Co-CEO Owen Ryan.

"Emily has a strong track record building and growing technology brands globally, with a particular focus on demand generation for enterprise sales. The diversity and success of her past experiences speak to her ability to drive effective results across all facets of marketing," said Ryan. "Emily will be a critical part of our strategy as the premier accounting and finance platform for the Office of the CFO."

Campbell comes to BlackLine with more than 25 years of marketing leadership experience, most recently as CMO at Infinite Electronics where she oversaw global brand marketing strategy, e-commerce, customer experience,

communications, inside sales, and technical support. Previously she was head of global marketing and digital innovation for Arrow Electronics, where she developed Arrow's e-commerce sales channel and oversaw demand generation efforts across channels. Campbell previously spent 14 years in senior marketing and product management positions at Dell Technologies.

"BlackLine represents a perfect blend of innovation and impact. I'm excited to help elevate awareness of the company's value proposition within the Office of the CFO,

increase customer engagement, support growth initiatives, and strengthen our platform offering," said Campbell. "It's not just about marketing a product or solution; it's about being a mission-critical part of our customers' digital finance transformation journeys and changing how their businesses operate and thrive in the modern world."

Campbell holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing and International Business from the University of Colorado.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL ) because their traditional manual accounting and finance processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's market-leading cloud platform and customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility.

BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close and consolidation, accounts receivable, and intercompany accounting processes – inspiring, powering, and guiding large enterprises and midsize businesses on their digital finance transformation journeys.

More than 4,300 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and is recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including G2 and TrustRadius. BlackLine is a global company with operations in major business centers including Los Angeles, New York, the San Francisco Bay area, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Singapore, and Sydney. For more information, visit blackline .

