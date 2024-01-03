Keybank Foundation Invests More Than $6 Million In 12 Cleveland Area Non-Profit Organizations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Chosen community organizations will use grant dollars to improve the lives of Northeast Ohioans

CLEVELAND, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyBank

and the KeyBank Foundation announced it has supported twelve non-profit organization in 2023 with grants totaling more than $6 million to further their missions of improving Northeast Ohio. The grant dollars will support workforce development, education, and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. These investments are part of KeyBank's commitment to help clients, communities and organizations thrive.

KeyBank's Branch in Rocky River, Ohio

Continue Reading

"Some of the most important work we do happens outside our four walls, in our communities," said Kelly Lamirand, KeyBank Cleveland Market President. "We believe these investments will not only make our communities stronger, but more vibrant and stable. On behalf of everyone at Key, I would like to thank these organizations for the work they're doing every day to help Cleveland thrive."

The organizations which received funds from the KeyBank Foundation include:



Youth Opportunities Unlimited

TECH CORPS Ohio

Fund For Our Economic Future of Northeast Ohio

CHN Housing Partners

LISC Cleveland

The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland

Cleveland Institute of Music

Studio in a School Association

Friends of Breakthrough Schools

Say Yes Cleveland

Downtown Cleveland Alliance Cleveland

Metroparks

ABOUT KEYCORP

KeyCorp's (NYSE: KEY ) roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $188 billion at September 30, 2023.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit . KeyBank is Member FDIC.

SOURCE KeyBank