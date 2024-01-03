Hard Rock International Appoints John P. Rees as Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International has appointed John Rees as its new Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations. In this role, Rees is responsible for leading and supporting all facets of hotel operations across the Hard Rock International portfolio, including both corporate-managed and franchised locations. Rees reports directly to Jon Lucas, Chief Operating Officer of Hard Rock International.

"We're thrilled to have John lead the Hard Rock Hotel team as we continue to elevate our position as one of the world's most recognized global hospitality brands," said Lucas. "His depth of experience guiding world-class luxury and lifestyle hotels paired with his results driven leadership style makes John an invaluable addition to our company."

Rees is an accomplished hospitality industry veteran with over 30 years of experience and a multi-faceted skillset to lead operations with excellence. His passion for innovation paired with his extensive experience has inspired him to target industry challenges such as procuring and incubating hospitality talent through impactful leadership programs and ensuring quality control across key hospitality verticals.

Rees completed his hospitality studies at Newbury College and has since gained various certifications in restaurant management, leadership training and wine studies from top accredited institutions and universities such as Cornell University (Restaurant Management) and Wine and Spirits Institute UK. He completed his hospitality training at the Hotel Bellevue Palace in Bern, Switzerland and also holds an Honorary Degree in Culinary Arts from the Long Island Culinary Federation. His career path began as an Executive Chef where he honed his fine-cooking and leadership skills at some of the world's most prestigious hotels which led him to take on Food & Beverage Director positions before moving into his current focus in Hospitality Operations. He also previously held senior hotel operations leadership roles at Marriott International and Ritz-Carlton where he managed operations in more than a dozen different countries on four continents. In his most recent role as Vice President of Resort Operations and Guest Experience at Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Rees was responsible for driving operational excellence for over 130 properties and guests worldwide across all disciplines.

"I'm thrilled to join Hard Rock at this pivotal point of the Hard Rock Hotels brand journey," said Rees. "Our future pipeline of hotel projects is very robust which will allow me to work with my teams to innovate and create more of the special brand touchpoints and guest experiences our fans expect. My goal is to make Hard Rock Hotels feel like the coolest place to stay with the best vibe and where every guest around the world is made to feel like a VIP."

About Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos® :

Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos is internationally recognized as a leader in the hospitality industry – offering world-class entertainment, contemporary designs, incomparable service and one-of-a-kind brand amenities, catering to modern travelers who seek a reprieve from traditional, predictable hotel experiences. Driven by integrity, philanthropy and unparalleled guest experiences, the brand adorns 37 distinctive Hotels & Casinos in the world's most enviable destinations. Hard Rock Hotels provide amazing live music, dining options that make guests' taste buds sing, head-to-toe wellness services and many more amenities, in addition to offering best in class protocols for health and safety which Hard Rock deems SAFE+ SOUND. For more information on Hard Rock Hotels, visit hardrockhotels.

About Hard Rock® :

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 290 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 87,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock Hotels has been honored by J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study as the number one brand in Outstanding Guest Satisfaction for two consecutive years, and among the top Upper Upscale Hotels for four consecutive years. HRI became the first privately-owned gaming company designated a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal in 2021, and has since been honored threefold. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. In 2021, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos received first place ranking in the Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group for six of the last seven years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit or href="" rel="nofollow" hardroc .

