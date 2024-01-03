Carbyne Named To The Prestigious Govtech 100 List For 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne , a leading innovator in emergency response technology and services, is proud to announce its inclusion in the prestigious GovTech 100 list for 2024. This recognition underscores Carbyne's commitment to revolutionizing the way government agencies respond to emergencies, leveraging cutting-edge technology to ensure public safety and efficient services.

The GovTech 100 list, curated annually, highlights the top 100 technology companies making a significant impact in the government sector. This year's inclusion of Carbyne is a testament to the company's innovative approach and dedication to enhancing government technology capabilities.

"We're witnessing a remarkable surge in innovation across the entire GovTech sector driven by new startups, partnerships, and strategic mergers. The industry's resilience and growth, even while other sectors slowed due to economic conditions, underscores the critical nature of technology's role in solving the most complex government challenges," said Dustin Haisler, Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer, Government Technology. "The 2024 GovTech 100 exemplifies this market energy, from back-office ERPs to citizen-facing service request systems. It's also important to remember, the GovTech 100 is a curation of a much larger market with hundreds of companies doing incredible work serving government agencies as their primary customer. We applaud all the companies that have chosen this market as their own."

Carbyne CEO Amir Elichai expressed his gratitude and vision upon receiving this honor: "Being recognized in the GovTech 100 is not just an achievement for Carbyne but a validation of our mission to transform public safety and emergency response. Our team's dedication to innovation and excellence is making a tangible impact on communities and governments worldwide. We are excited to continue our journey, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the GovTech sector."

Carbyne's inclusion in the GovTech 100 is a reflection of its significant contributions to the government technology sector, particularly in the field of emergency response. Carbyne's solutions have consistently demonstrated increased efficiency, reduced response times, and enhanced communication capabilities, making a real difference in the lives of citizens and the work of government agencies.

For more information about Carbyne and its innovative solutions, please visit

About Carbyne:

Carbyne (Headquartered in New York, NY) is a leading global provider of cloud-native mission-critical contact center solutions. Carbyne is one of the largest rich-data providers for emergency response centers, delivering over 250M data points per year, all in a unified platform. Our technologies enable emergency contact centers and select enterprises to connect with callers as well as connected devices via highly secure communication channels without needing to download a consumer app. With a mission to redefine emergency collaboration and connect the dots between people, enterprises, and governments, Carbyne provides a unified cloud-native solution that provides live, actionable data that can lead to more efficient and transparent operations and ultimately save lives. With Carbyne, every person counts. Learn more at

SOURCE Carbyne