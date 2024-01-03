Built For Life Without Limits – Winnebago Kicks Off 2024 With Customer-Driven RV Lineup

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - Five all-new RVs and two technology innovations on display at Florida RV SuperShow -

Forest City, IOWA, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago® , the flagship brand of outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO), is kicking off 2024 with a wave of new products and technologies that will provide RVers with limitless outdoor experiences.

“A new year is a fresh start, and never have we been more excited about our lineup than this year,” said Winnebago President Huw Bower.“Winnebago has a proud history of innovation, and with five products leading the way across our motorized and towable lineup, we are confident that we are providing consumers with the most innovative, customer-driven RVs in the industry. Consumers will get to see them first at this year's Florida RV SuperShow in Tampa from January 17-21, and we look forward to these products hitting our dealers' lots this spring.”

With over 100 floorplans on display in Tampa, there's something for everyone – from travel trailers to camper vans to full size Class A motorhomes. Five new products are in the limelight to kick off 2024: View / Navion featuring the all-new Winnebago Connect digital platform, EKKO Sprinter, Revel featuring the all-new Winnebago Power system, Access and the M-Series.

Motorhomes – Innovation and Adventure Ready

Winnebago View ® / Navion ®

The new View / Navion 24T combines cutting-edge technology with our proprietary Winnebago ConnectTM digital platform, and modern interiors to elevate the RV experience. Power-reclining theater seating, smart storage solutions and flexible dining areas are highlights of the interior, while the exterior features a new gear garage to store bikes, outdoor gear and more. With standard lithium power and solar with optional upgrades, the View / Navion has it all.

Winnebago ConnectTM is a first-of-its kind, intelligent RV platform, empowered with intuitive control that proactively manages on-board systems according to your preference. From smart-energy optimization and one-touch setting to real-time pet monitoring and over-the-air updates, Winnebago Connect simplifies vehicle operations at every turn, and notifies you as needed to deliver a more elevated experience.

Winnebago EKKO ® Sprinter

Winnebago introduced the highly popular EKKO 22A, built on the Ford® Transit chassis, in 2022 and now the new 23B joins the lineup, built on a Mercedes® Sprinter chassis. While both share innovative interior and exterior designs, the EKKO Sprinter 23B now features higher clearance for more off road adventures, a 50-gallon holding tank, off-grid power, extended-season insulation, and“gear junkie” approved storage so RVers can go farther and stay longer.

Winnebago Revel ®

When we introduced the Revel in 2018, our mission was to bring off-grid freedom and rugged performance to the masses. That mission continues with this latest evolution. The new Revel is the ultimate ready-to-go, go-anywhere adventure van built with Winnebago's legendary quality for the next generation of trailblazers. The redesigned Revel has now been updated to include improved extended-season capability, upscale living comfort and flexibility with a new lounge area, and off-road adventure ready enhancements like roof rack lighting and optional RAPTOR® exterior on the Mercedes AWD Sprinter chassis.

And now off-grid adventures can last longer than ever with the Revel's enviable new Winnebago Power Max system. This exclusive power solution starts with the Winnebago x EcoFlow® Power Hub Pro - a 5-in-1 system that delivers unprecedented off-grid power and is certified by the RV Industry Association (RVIA) for best-in-class safety. With up to 15 kWh of usable power, Revel owners can stay off grid for up to 7 days. This unique dual alternator approach to high-speed charging optimizes energy, besting the competition for driving, idle, shore and solar power. Winnebago Power Max also features a Lithionics® GTO battery – an inherently safe iron phosphate lithium battery with the highest levels of energy density with best-in-class durability (5000 cycles) and reliability (UL1973 certified directly from Underwriter Laboratories).

Towables – More Choice, More Value

Winnebago Access ®

In 1958, Winnebago Industries® set out to change the face of an industry. They united people around a cause - freedom and access to the outdoors, which took the form of the very first Winnebago conventional travel trailer. Over 65 years later, the original adventure continues with the Winnebago Access. The Access features thoughtfully designed floor plans, clean and contemporary European styling, and ample storage, reflective of Winnebago's legendary commitment to quality and innovation. It is distinct among competitors for a collection of premium features that no other conventional travel trailer offers – such as a fully enclosed and heated underbelly and a two-inch accessory receiver hitch for greater hauling versatility.

Winnebago M-Series TM

The all-new M-Series offers three compact floorplans, the 2326RK, 2225MK and 2326MBBH – all 26-feet or under. With dry weights less than 5,000-lbs, the M Series can be easily towed with a mid-size SUV which makes maneuverability effortless. Other highlights include a large shower, ample storage, a standard ten cubic foot 12V refrigerator or optional eight cubic foot gas/electric refrigerator, and factory supplied solar on each floorplan.

“We aren't done,” said Bower.“This is just the beginning. Consumers can expect to see more innovative models being introduced throughout the year. Winnebago has been pioneering the RV space since 1958 and we will continue to drive the industry forward.”

All of these products will be at the Florida RV SuperShow , January 17-21. You can also learn more by visiting our website or your local Winnebago dealer .

About Winnebago

Winnebago brand RVs have been a part of the American outdoor experience since pioneering the category in 1958. Winnebago offers legendary innovation, quality, and service across a full spectrum of towable travel trailers and motorhomes ranging from camper vans to luxury Class A diesel pushers. For more information, visit . Winnebago is a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO), a manufacturer of premium leisure travel and outdoor recreation products under the five brands: Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit .

Contact:

Kelli Harms

...

641-590-0960

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at





