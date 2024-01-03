PTSD: The Brain Basis Of Susceptibility - A Free Webinar From The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) is hosting a free webinar, “PTSD: The Brain Basis of Susceptibility” on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET. The presenter will be Nathaniel G. Harnett, Ph.D., Director of the NATE Lab at McLean Hospital and Assistant Professor in Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Harnett is also the recipient of a 2021 Young Investigator Grant. The webinar will be hosted by Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President & CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, and host of the public television series Healthy Minds.

Survivors vary in their likelihood of developing PTSD after trauma exposure due, in part, to how the brain handles the stress of the experience. This webinar will highlight emerging research supported by BBRF that has begun to identify the brain circuits that contribute to PTSD susceptibility and may be used to predict future PTSD symptoms. In addition, Dr. Harnett will discuss future directions to improve the generalizability of neuroscience-based prediction of PTSD.

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $450 million to fund more than 5,400 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein , which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

