CBMJ Closes On $2.3M Asset Purchase Agreement Of LTV Streaming Inc., Adding Reach, Reputation, And Revenues

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SCOTTSDALE, AZ, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - CBMJ Inc. Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism (CBMJ) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of certain assets owned and used by LTV Streaming Inc. Transaction closed on 12-29-2023.



The assets acquired will strengthen the platform and other related assets which promote and provide media, news and entertainment to a Conservative and Christian audience. Highly successful shows such as”The Underground with Lance Wallnau”,“Ark of Grace with Amanda Grace”, and many others will now be available for viewers to enjoy on the newly acquired combined platform.

15 restricted shares were issued at $.15 as consideration for the acquisition for a total purchase price of $2.

Mark Schaftlein, CEO of both Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism and Capital Consulting Inc., says:“We are delighted to have such a quality asset becoming part of the CBMJ family. This will allow us to present the platform to a wide audience of Podcasters, Streamers and Influencers and bring advertising and promotional support to their networks.”

“CBMJ is rolling up assets in the alternative media space, building an entirely different media company focusing on the desires and needs of neglected customers and influencers. By giving these customers content they desire to consume, CBMJ is emerging as a media powerhouse, building distribution that reaches more customers faster, and for less money. The economic pitfalls of corporate media caving to the offensive 'Woke' movements have become undeniable. CBMJ provides an efficient platform catering to the fundamentally sound, increasing the ability for companies serving the middle American demographic to reach the non-politically correct Patriotic audience directly,” commented Floyd Brown, 30-year veteran of Conservative media.

CBMJ also recently completed the purchase of well-known American Media Periscope (AMP News) for $2,200,000 on September 26, 2023. AMP News is devoted to serving our audience with the most conscientious, straightforward information available regarding every genre as significant. Political, financial, education, and medical are dissected and delivered to our viewers to help them think limitlessly, and to arrive at their own conclusions.

About CBMJ: (CBMJ) Conservative Broadcast Media and Journalism is a media and web-based Patriot Company.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters disclosed at . These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially.



Mark Schaftlein

877-704-6773