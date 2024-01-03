COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING® MAKES FAST AND SERIOUS LIST

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Named one of the smartest-growing franchise brands

TAMPA, FL, USA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving ®, an award-winning industry leader in stress-free solutions for moving and junk-hauling needs, continues to be head of the pack with their recent recognition by Franchise Times. The best-in-class company was named to the 2024 Fast and Serious list, which recognizes the Top 40 smartest-growing franchise brands.“We are incredibly honored to be featured on the Fast and Serious list. Our teams and franchise partners are so passionate about our brand and work hard to make us be the amazing brand we are today. This recognition acknowledges the impressive successes we've had and our ability to remain a leader in our space,” said Nick Friedman , Co-Founder and Visionary of College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving®.Franchise Times determines the Fast and Serious rankings through a proprietary formula that measures growth over a three-year period. This is the 11th year that the publication has released the list and this is the fourth year that College HUNKS has been featured on it.Over the past three years, College HUNKS experienced record growth in the brand's history. During this time, the company also surpassed their 200 franchise locations. The brand and their franchise partners collected a number of accolades and achieved various successes that contributed to their most recent recognition by Franchise Times.For more information about College HUNKS, visit or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and MovingCollege HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.For more information, visit .

Brianne Barbakoff

Ink Link Marketing

+ +1 305.333.2809

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other