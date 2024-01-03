Lynxspring To Showcase Technology And Solutions Enabling Smarter Buildings And Smart HVACR Equipment At AHR Expo 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Marc Petock, VP, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Lynxspring LEE'S SUMMIT, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lee's Summit MO. January 3, 2024, Lynxspring, Inc. ( ), a premier manufacturer, developer, and provider of open, software and hardware platforms for smarter buildings, smart equipment and device-to-enterprise integration and automation, today announced they will be showcasing their latest technology and solutions at AHR Expo 2024. The Expo is taking place in Chicago, January 22-24, 2024, at McCormick Place. Lynxspring will be at Booth #6262.Lynxspring's comprehensive portfolio of solutions provides connectivity, integration, automation, command, control, data access and normalization, and interoperability for today's buildings and the equipment that run them. The company's technology offers versatility, maximum performance, and control at minimum cost.During AHR Expo 2024, Lynxspring will be highlighting:.JENEsys Edge®, the company's portfolio of Niagara Framework ® built programmable IP controllers and extension modules that enable a Niagara IP Horizontal topology and architecture. Included will be a new 434 controller, two new extension modules, a Wall module, and a variety of new licensing options..JENEsys Edge® VAV, the first, IP-based, variable air volume controller developed and built utilizing the Niagara Framework®..Onyxx® LX the company's line of BACnet® MS/TP, configurable controllers, smart thermostats, and digital room sensors..E2E-the company's Edge-to-Enterprise independent data layer, visualization, and common enterprise user interface for building and facility operations.“The way buildings need to operate today, and the way the equipment and systems that run them must function, are at the most transformative and compelling time we have seen over the last twenty-five years. Making use of technology and smart solutions are no longer nice-to-haves but essential and Lynxspring uniquely leverages our product portfolio, solutions, and services to deliver on our customers' needs,” said Marc Petock, Vice President, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Lynxspring.In addition, during AHR Expo, Marc Petock, Vice President, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Lynxspring, will be leading an educational session and open panel discussion entitled“Straight Talk with Leaders of the BAS Industry” that will take place on Monday, January 22, 2024, at 10:00 am -10:45 am in Room S401 BC.Meetings with Lynxspring during AHR Expo 2024 can be scheduled in advance by submitting requests at: /contact-us .More information about AHR Expo 2024 is available at: .More information about Lynxspring is available at: .About Lynxspring, Inc.Founded in 2002, and embracing open software and hardware platforms, Lynxspring develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports edge-to-enterprise solutions and IP technology that create smarter buildings, smarter equipment, and smarter solutions. The company's technologies, products and services provide connectivity, control, integration, interoperability, data access, aggregation and visualization enabling users to achieve operational and business outcomes. The versatility, functionality, and broad scope of the company's product portfolio, combined with its extensive domain knowledge of the built environment, make it a powerful and economical solution for system integrators, building owners and operators, consultants, and equipment manufacturers. Lynxspring's solutions are deployed in millions of square feet of commercial and government settings in the United States and internationally.More information about Lynxspring is available at: .Contact:Lynxspring, Inc.Marc PetockVice President, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer...

Marc Petock

Lynxspring

+1 8043073353

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn