Crypto Apis Collaborates With Coolwallet To Enhance User Experience & Fuel Growth Across Coolwallet's 300,000 User Base

- Beduil Dauis, Chief Business Development Officer at Crypto APIsWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a strategic partnership, Crypto APIs , a leading blockchain infrastructure provider, has teamed up with CoolWallet, the global leader in cryptocurrency wallets, to deliver a range of premium blockchain services, including on-chain real-time and historical data, as well as HD wallets synchronization.Through this collaboration, Crypto APIs is providing crucial infrastructural support to CoolWallet's user base, which spans over 300,000 globally, with approximately 120,000 users engaging monthly. Thanks to Crypto APIs solutions, allowing data processing of over 100,000,000 transactions across several blockchains on a monthly basis, CoolWallet is enabled to maintain relevant data to their clients.This strategic alliance ensures that CoolWallet users have access to essential real-time information, such as Omni token balances, address coins availability and transaction history, significantly enhancing their overall experience and keeping them well-informed and engaged.The joint efforts of CoolWallet and Crypto APIs are dedicated to creating a seamless and secure environment for crypto enthusiasts. This partnership marks a significant stride towards delivering unparalleled value to CoolWallet's expansive global user base, positioning the collaboration as a catalyst for setting new industry standards in cutting-edge services and elevated user experiences within the cryptocurrency ecosystem.Beduil Dauis, Chief Business Development Officer at Crypto APIs, expresses enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating "Our partnership with CoolWallet represents a significant step forward in our joint efforts and marks a giant leap for the industry. We are thrilled to be working with one of the most proficient hardware and software wallet providers globally, playing a pivotal role in enhancing their operations."What is CoolWallet?CoolWallet is a cutting-edge self-custodial wallet, offering both hardware and software wallets with a mobile-first approach. Its goal is to redefine web3 management, providing a secure and user-friendly decentralized platform for seamless access on the go. Notable features include a web3 browser, Smart Scan for smart contract transaction analysis, and the popular native staking for ETH, TRX, ADA, and more.Also known for its mobile-first self-custodial wallet, CoolWallet redefines web3 management through its flagship product, CoolWallet Pro . This credit card-sized hardware wallet, equipped with advanced security features like an EAL6+ rated Secure Element, empowers users to securely control their crypto assets on the go. CoolWallet Pro also supports over 35 blockchain networks, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polkadot, TRON, Solana, multiple Layer 2 chains, and more.About CoolBitXFounded in 2014 with the mission of providing the latest, safest, and most convenient cryptocurrency services, CoolBitX is a technology pioneer in the Fintech and blockchain industries for cold wallets. As the first hardware wallet to receive investment from SBI, CoolBitX continues to innovate and set new standards in the world of digital asset security.Its flagship product, the cold wallet CoolWallet Pro, has sold over 300,000 units globally, with monthly active users exceeding 120,000, making it one of the top three cold wallets in the world. CoolBitX's compliance solution for cryptocurrency transactions, Sygna, has partnered with over 60 global exchanges, with a market share of over 70% in Japan, making it a leader in the digital asset industry.About Crypto APIsEstablished in 2018, Crypto APIs has become an innovator in delivering tailored blockchain infrastructure services for cryptocurrency and blockchain developers. The company accelerates application development with an extensive product suite catering to crypto wallets, exchanges, custodians, lending and payment applications, and accounting solutions.Crypto APIs' credibility is reinforced by trust from industry leaders like Chainlink, CoinSwitch Kuber, Ledger, Nexo, PayPal, and Rakuten. With over 100 unified endpoints and SDK libraries compatible with various programming languages, Crypto APIs provides developers with a versatile toolkit for diverse applications. Holding an ISO 27001 certification underscores the company's commitment to high standards of encryption, security, and privacy.Known for its flexibility, Crypto APIs offers subscription options, including free access and usage-based packages, making it the preferred choice for businesses seeking reliable and scalable blockchain infrastructure. The company's dedication to innovation, security, and accessibility has established it as a trusted partner in the dynamic realm of blockchain development.

