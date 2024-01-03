PERKINS RESTAURANT & BAKERY® OFFERS A MAGNIFICENT VALUE-FOCUSED START TO THE NEW YEAR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Guests can enjoy the Magnificent Seven® for just $7.99, plus half-price apps during late night

ATLANTA, GA, USA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As 2024 unfolds, Perkins Restaurant and Bakery ®, a leading family-dining restaurant brand known for its delicious homestyle meals and breakfast all day, is launching into the new year with magnificent offers. Starting Wednesday, January 3, 2024, guests can enjoy the fan-favorite Magnificent Seven® for just $7.99. But that's not all – Perkins is open late for night owls, and late-night indulgence takes center stage with Half Price Apps, available from 9 p.m. to closing time.The Magnificent Seven® for $7.99 and the Half Off Apps specials are available for a limited time at participating locations. Restrictions may apply. The Magnificent Seven® features two eggs, two Applewood smoked bacon strips and three buttermilk pancakes. Perkins is open late for all night owls with a special limited-time offer of Half Price Apps. Guests can choose from a selection of craveable appetizers, including the #1 ordered app, the Build-Your-Own Sampler, Chicken Strips, MozzaSticks, Fried Pickles, Onion Rings or Strawberry & Cream Cheese Crispers.“Perkins is about great tasting, quality food at great value, and with this new offer we welcome the new year with both,” said Diana Garcia-Lorenzana , Vice President of Marketing for Perkins Restaurant & Bakery®.“Starting in January, our restaurants will be serving up our fan favorite Magnificent Seven® for just $7.99 and satisfying the cravings of our late-night crowd with Half Off Apps. We have guests covered for breakfast, lunch, dinner and now late-night.”It is now easier than ever for guests to enjoy Perkins favorites, as all entrées and bakery treats are available for dine-in, curbside pickup and delivery by visiting . For more information, contact your local Perkins location or visit menu .About Perkins Restaurant & Bakery®Founded in 1958 as a single pancake house, Perkins has more than 270 company- owned and franchised locations across 32 states and Canada. Over the years this legacy brand has become legendary. Perkins was named a Top 50 Privately Held Chain by FSR magazine and a Top 500 Franchise by Franchise Times.Known for serving breakfast all day long, Perkins expansive menu includes popular breakfast items such as the Build-Your-Own Breakfast, made-from-scratch buttermilk pancakes, and Bottomless Pot of Coffee®. The menu also features signature lunch and dinner options, from soups, salads, burgers, and sandwiches to hearty homestyle entrées. What truly sets Perkins apart is the iconic in-store bakery, which offers a wide selection of fresh-made pies and other treats, including their signature Mammoth Muffins®. They are proud to serve up quality food along with rewarding, craveable experiences that call everyone back to the table. All menu and bakery items are available to order online at perkinstogo.As a leading full-service concept within the FSR space, Perkins continues to grow its corporate presence with multi-unit franchise operators by offering a number of flexible build options.To learn more about Perkins franchise opportunities, visit .

