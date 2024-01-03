International Rug Brand, Unique Loom Is Kicking Off The New Year With Exciting Events Planned At Dallas Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Unique Loom will offer a jam-packed schedule of educational and social events starting on Wednesday, January 10th - through Sunday, January 14, 2024.

Unique Loom's Dallas Showroom #1D112 is home to their Private Collection as well as 100's of one-of-a-kind, antique, ultra vintage and hand-woven rugs.

With over 2 million square feet of warehouse space, that includes over 70,000 one-of-a-kind rugs, and over 20,000 machine-woven styles,Unique Loom is the fastest growing rug brand in the industry.

Dallas Market Center is a global business-to-business trade center and the leading wholesale marketplace in North America connecting retailers and interior designers with top manufacturers in gifts, home décor, gourmet and housewares, holiday/floral, gift

Unique Loom Launches 1000's of new rug designs each season and offers the highest quality in manufacturing techniques and features Machine woven, Hand-made, Hand-knotted, Hand-woven, Indoor Door & Outdoor, and a collection of Naturals.

Unique Loom's exciting agenda starts on January 10th through January 14, 2024, and will feature education and social events with exceptional guest speakers.

- Unique Loom's Marketing TeamDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- International Rug Brand, Unique Loom is doubling down on its marketing and events in the New Year with an exciting agenda at Dallas Market's Total Home & Gift Market (January 10-16, 2024) with a jam-packed schedule of educational and social events starting on Wednesday, January 10th.Adeleh Nassri, Business Development for Unique Loom, shared,“Dallas Market in January has always been a great way to start the new year and see buyers at our first show of the season. This year we wanted to make Dallas extra special by partnering with leading designers and guest speakers to educate guests during a series of Lunch & Learn events.”Unique Loom will partner with exceptional guest speakers and leading designers as event hosts to create an inspiring and welcoming environment as a way for buyers to learn while they shop from 100's of hand-woven, one-of-kind, and ultra vintage rugs as well as access to their Private Collection that is exclusively on display in their Dallas showroom #1D112.Unique Loom's Marketing Team added,“We are thrilled to be launching our Dallas Lunch & Learn series and to be working with Amy Mints and Whitney Atkinson, who deliver two exceptional presentations. When we launched this series at High Point Market we were thrilled by the program's response and how many of our customers thanked us for the education and the delicious catered lunch.”Unique Loom's Lunch & Learn series in Dallas kicks off at 12:30 pm on Wednesday, January 10th, with“Rugs 101” delivered by their sales and marketing team. On Thursday, January 11th guests will explore“Protecting & Preserving Rugs” the A to Z on How to Care + Clean for Rugs with Amy Mints. Interior & Textile Solutions owner-operator Amy Mints works with interior designers, homeowners, architects, builders, and furniture and textile manufacturers to educate them on how to protect their fine textiles and rugs. On Friday, January 12th guests will discover "Wugs & Willows with Whit” - the World of Outdoor Weighted Rugs and Pillows with Interior Designer/Owner & Creator, Whitney Atkinson, of WUGS, Weighted Rugs.Unique Loom's signature Tacos & Tequila event will be held on Thursday, January 11th from 3:00-6:00 pm in #1D112 and will feature some of the best food, fun, and drinks offered at the market. Hosted by interior designer, Jessica Duce, principal and owner of JDuce Designs & and co-founder of Vacation Rental Designers, who will deliver an insightful talk on“Designing for Vacation Rental Properties” while she shares more info on her Vacation Rental Designers membership program. Event hospitality will include the pairing of delicious tacos, with top-shelf Tequila and specialty cocktails while guests relax and enjoy music from a live DJ.“We are beyond excited that Jessica Duce has agreed to host our Taco's & Tequila Party at Dallas Market! As a long-time customer and huge supporter of our brand we are thrilled that Jessica was available and willing to partner with us on our signature event and we can't wait to welcome everyone to fabulous food and fun at market.” shared Stephanie Adams, Sales & Marketing for Unique Loom.Unique Loom's Dallas Market schedule also includes twice daily Sip & Shop events on Wednesday, January 10th through Sunday, January 14 with Mimosa Mornings from 9 - 11 am and Market Cocktail Hour from 3-6 pm. Their friendly and knowledgeable sales and marketing teams will also be on hand during the market to offer guided tours with education about their newest rug custom rug design program and insights into the artistic designs behind their beautiful hand-woven and one-of-a-kind collections. Buyers are encouraged to Book a Market Appt to learn more.Unique Loom will also show at Las Vegas Market (January 28-February 1, 2024) in showroom B424 with a full schedule of events and engagements to be announced soon.Unique Loom Winter IntroductionsSafiya Moroccan Wool: Ready to be transported into a cloud of comfort? Our Safiya Moroccan Wool Collection is so soft and luxurious that walking on it feels otherworldly. With a classic ivory cream color that will match any décor, it brings a bold pop of visual interest with its simple geometric lines. Constructed with a traditional hand-knotted technique, each rug takes a long time to produce due to the intricate nature of its construction. The result is a luxe experience that is without comparison. Made of New Zealand Wool with a cotton backing this traditional Moroccan rug design will provide years of enjoyment with its natural material. If you're looking to add an instant touch of luxury or elevate a space in a snap, the Safiya Moroccan Wool Collection is sure to bring that elegant aesthetic to any style from modern, farmhouse, and traditional all the way to modern contemporary. Use it for multi-room placement to create that professionally designed look.Boutique: When some rooms call for soft and subtle hues, while others demand more brilliant shades and dynamic patterning, the Boutique Collection brings all your varied looks and styles together in one cohesive pairing. Each piece in the Boutique Collection features soft and smooth polyester which is machine woven for enhanced durability, fringed edges, and a hand-finished tufted backing. This high-quality cotton tufted backing delivers long-lasting strength and durability. Choose from a variety of elegant, primitive, and traditional printed styles with multiple designs. With vintage and modern designs alike, multi-room placement has never been more effortless. Enjoy low-maintenance care with innovative construction thatis both shed-free and stain-resistant. Whether you're a fan of vibrant reds, blues and purple or more muted shades of peach and cream, there's sure to be a style that fits your personality in the varied patterns of the Boutique Collection.Hamptons: Get swept away by the chic, coastal aesthetic, and luxury of this famed East Coast getaway with the Jill Zarin Hamptons Collection. This Jill Zarin branded collection is inspired by the socialite and style maven's luxurious Hamptons homes. And now you can bring that same beach beauty to your home, all year round. Made of natural materials, the collection features a high-quality 50% jute, 30% wool, and 20% cotton combination, making it both durable and a joy to walk on. The hand-woven, flat-weave construction is shed-free and easy to maintain. A curated selection of muted colors is drawn from the same neutral colors you'd see on some of the most exclusive Hamptons beach homes. Choose from shades ranging from gray and tan sand to nautical navy and sky blue. Each color is complemented by its broad, classic striped patterning by timeless ivory. Perfect for multi-room placement or for anyone who wants to add a bit of subtle geometric design to their floor decor. Our handmade Jill Hamptons Collection is sure to give any room a glamorous retreat makeover.AboutWith over 50 years of experience in the Rug Industry and over 15 years of manufacturing experience, Unique Loom is the fastest-growing brand in the Rug Industry providing the best value and selection of contemporary designs at an affordable price.Unique Loom is committed to offering affordable styles and a variety of quality collections in addition to the largest online catalog of one-of-a-kind rugs to inspire trade clients and today's consumers, who expect more online and in-store. We continuously look to the future by developing innovative new products that focus on sustainability and stay ahead of the curve with respect to trends.With over 2 million square feet of warehouse space, today our catalog includes over 70,000 one-of-a-kind rugs, and over 20,000 machine-woven styles, including licensed brands Jill ZarinTM, Sabrina SotoTM, and Marilyn MonroeTM.Unique Loom is headquartered in Fort Mill, SC, with to-the-trade showrooms at: ● High Point Market Square #MS190 ● Las Vegas Market, Building B, Suite #B424 ● Dallas Market, Interior Home & Design Building, Showroom #1D112 ● For more information visit .Dallas Market Center is a global business-to-business trade center and the leading wholesale marketplace in North America connecting retailers and interior designers with top manufacturers in gifts, home décor, gourmet and housewares, holiday/floral, gifts, lighting, and apparel and accessories. Inside its five million square foot campus, nearly 200,000 customers from all 50 states and 85 countries seek industry trends, business education and new products from exhibitors throughout the year via dominant trade events for gift, home décor, holiday and floral; the nation's most comprehensive apparel and accessories markets featuring the latest styles from East Coast and West Coast designers; the largest residential lighting trade event in North America; and the largest and most successful open-daily design center. To make plans for upcoming events, visit the Dallas Market Center website and download the Dallas Market Center App. Also, keep up-to-date on all information by visiting Dallas Market Center on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the Dallas Market Center blog.###

