Velocity 360 USA Training Announces A Reimagined Online Experience With User-Centric Website Launch For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Velocity 360 Training International

Designed to deliver a seamless and intuitive user experience.

- Ashton M. CrowderST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, USA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Velocity 360 USA Training, a pioneering force in professional development and auditor certification training online, proudly announces the launch of its newly reimagined website, , designed to deliver a seamless and intuitive user experience. The reimagined platform combines a clean, professional look with a focus on simplicity and clarity, ensuring a smooth and enriching learning journey.Designed with user satisfaction in mind, the newly enhanced website promises an elevated learning experience. Key improvements include increased user engagement, intuitive navigation, a mobile-friendly design, and captivating course selection. From course selection to auditor certification, the user experience is now at the forefront of Velocity 360 USA Training's online platform.“'We knew it was time to create a website that truly reflected our commitment to customer satisfaction and exceeded their expectations,' said M. Todd Crowder, C.E.O., Velocity 360 USA Training.“This new platform is designed to make it easier than ever for users to find what they need and discover all that Velocity 360 USA Training has to offer to our amazing customers internationally.”“As we continue to expand our platform internationally, this new website reflects our ongoing commitment to providing exceptional customer service, fostering innovation, and maintaining our market leadership in online auditor training,” said Ashton M. Crowder, Project Manager, Global Operations, who was the project leader for newly launched user-experience website.Professionals and learners are invited to embark on a transformative learning journey by visitingDiscover a world of dynamic features, ranging from an impeccably clean and professional interface to user-friendly course cards that effortlessly unveil essential course details such as course format, duration, language, and Exemplar Global certification. Your pathway to knowledge and excellence starts here!About Velocity 360 USA TrainingVelocity 360 USA Training is an internationally recognized global professional educational organization for online training for ISO Management Systems. We offer training courses across various industry sectors, including Aerospace, Automotive, Energy, Environmental Management, Food & Beverage, Defense & Space, Government, Information Security, Manufacturing, Medical & Healthcare, Occupational Health & Safety, Pharmaceutical, and Quality Management.Velocity 360 USA Training was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in St Petersburg, Florida, USA. We have a team of experienced and qualified course developers passionate about helping our customers achieve their ISO Management System training goals with our V360 Training on Demand online training platform.The global online training market is expected to reach $325 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7%.The USA is the largest market for online training, with a projected market size of $74.8 billion in 2023. Velocity 360 USA Training is a market leader in the three largest market segments:.The largest segment of the USA online training market is corporate training, which is expected to reach $47.2 billion in 2023..The education sector is also a major driver of the USA online training market, with a projected market size of $20.8 billion in 2023..The government sector is another important market for online training, with a projected market size of $6.8 billion in 2023.Velocity 360 USA Training is a market leader in North America, and we continue to expand our platform internationally in global regions including; Europe, South America, and Asia-Pacific.For more information, please visit

Hailey B. Crowder, Director of Global Marketing

Velocity 360 Training International

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn