Halo Top Is Sponsoring Everyday Athletes Committed To Achieving Their New Year's Resolutions

LE MARS, Iowa, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Year, new you, new endorsement deal? Halo Top, maker of lower calorie, higher protein ice cream, wants ice cream lovers to get paid for sticking to their resolutions with a sweet new endorsement deal-and to enjoy delicious ice cream along the way!

Halo Top Athletes

More than half of Americans make New Year's resolutions, and while these are set with the best of intentions, resolutions can prove difficult to keep. In fact, only 9% of Americans stick to their New Year's resolutions1, making those that do the real MVPs. As America's favorite light ice cream brand, Halo Top is giving these everyday resolution keepers the MVP treatment they deserve by offering them an endorsement deal that includes plenty of delicious, lower calorie Halo Top ice cream to make sticking to their goals that much sweeter.

"It's pretty easy to get discouraged by New Year's resolutions when they are too rigid or limiting," said Ryan Roznowski, Halo Top Director of Brand Marketing. "But when there is a way to progress on our wellness journeys without having to cut out the things we love-like ice cream-sticking to New Year's resolutions is something we can all pull off."

The brand is building a team of Halo Top Athletes2, and offering them an ice cream lover's dream: a $5K endorsement deal and plenty of Halo Top ice cream to stock their freezer and fuel their resolution journey. Of course, no endorsement deal would be complete without exclusive swag, a series of 1:1 coaching sessions, and a talent manager. Selected Halo Top Athletes will share their journey online, showing how they are sticking to their resolutions while enjoying Halo Top ice cream every step of the way!

"We can't wait to help our Halo Top Athletes pursue their goals-whatever they might be-and prove that delicious light ice cream and wellness resolutions can go hand-in-hand," added Roznowski.

From training to run that first marathon, habit tracking or picking up a new sport, fans interested in joining the Halo Top Athletes team can visit HaloTopAthletes and apply by sharing their 2024 wellness goals. Applications are open now until January 20, and the final roster of Halo Top Athletes will be announced February 20.

1Ohio State University, Feb. 2023

2No Purchase Necessary. The Halo Top® Athletes Contest is sponsored by Wells Enterprises, Inc. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18 & older. Void where prohibited. Begins at 9:00 a.m. ET on January 3, 2024 and ends 11:59 p.m. ET on January 19, 2024. For Official Rules, visit halotopathletes.

About Halo Top

Halo Top was founded in 2011 on delivering premium desserts people can feel good about eating. Named in Nielsen's 2018 Top 25 Breakthrough Innovation Awards for the U.S. market, Halo Top has disrupted the frozen category and influenced the growth of the industry, leading to an acquisition by Wells Enterprises in September 2019. Halo Top is available nationwide in the freezer aisle. For more information, please visit or follow Halo Top® on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .



About Wells Enterprises

Wells Enterprises, Inc. is the largest privately held ice cream manufacturer in the United States. Founded in 1913 by Fred H. Wells and run by the Wells family for generations, the company is an independent operating company of the Ferrero Group, one of the global leaders in sweet, packaged foods.

Wells produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year and distributes products in all 50 states. Wells manufactures its signature brand Blue Bunny®, lower-calorie Halo Top®, the iconic Bomb Pop®, and Blue Ribbon Classics®.



Wells employs nearly 4,000 ice cream aficionados across the country. The company is headquartered in Le Mars, Iowa, where Wells has made Le Mars the "Ice Cream Capital of the World" as the largest manufacturer of ice cream in one location. Wells operates two manufacturing plants in Le Mars, Iowa, a manufacturing plant in Dunkirk, New York, and a manufacturing facility in

Henderson,

Nevada. Learn more at

.



