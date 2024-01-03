Curriculum Associates Selects 32 Education Professionals For Its 2024 Class Of Extraordinary Educatorstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Educators from Grades K–8 were chosen for pioneering interactive and engaging classroom settings, largely through their implementation of i-Ready® and i-Ready Classroom Mathematics products.



Curriculum Associates recently named its 2024 class of Extraordinary Educators, an annual program that celebrates and connects teachers from around the country who go above and beyond for their students in Grades

K–8. This year's 32 selected educators represent 19 different states and the District of Columbia and exhibit best-in-class use of

i-Ready,

i-Ready Classroom Mathematics, and/or

Ready®. Most importantly, they have also promoted growth and achievement through formal assessments, pioneered innovative engagement tactics, served as stewards for high expectations and student achievement, and created equitable environments for their students.

"It's hard to overstate the impact teachers have on shaping the lives of students across the country," said Em McCann, senior vice president of educator community at Curriculum Associates. "This year, we are proud to highlight just a small sample of these real-life superheroes. Our Extraordinary Educators were selected from hundreds of nominations and submissions and truly demonstrate the power of education to create new opportunities for student success."

This year's class of Extraordinary Educators includes a diverse range of backgrounds and roles-from classroom teachers to specialists and gifted support teachers. Each educator's application was reviewed by an internal selection committee composed of Curriculum Associates employees with various roles across the company and then finalized by an advisory board that included Curriculum Associates, previous Extraordinary Educators, and a college student pursuing a degree in urban education.



The Extraordinary Educators will enjoy continued access to a network of their distinguished peers from across the country to collaborate, connect, and trailblaze new and unique ways of learning to provide the best service to young learners. They will also receive access to professional learning opportunities, including an invitation to participate and present at the Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit and other professional learning events.

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary to teach diverse student populations and foster learning for all students.

