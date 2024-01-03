KOSÉ America, Inc. Appoints Chinae Kim As Vice President To Lead Marketing And Sales In North America

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Beauty Brands Include DECORTÉ, SEKKISEI and ADDICTION TOKYO

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KOSÉ America, Inc. a subsidiary of Tokyo-based, global cosmetics company KOSÉ Corporation, announces that effective immediately,

Chinae Kim, has been appointed to a newly created role, Vice President, KOSÉ America, Inc.

Chinae Kim, Vice President KOSÉ America, Inc.

Chinae Kim will be responsible for leading the company's strategic marketing and sales efforts in North America. She will oversee a range of initiatives to drive rapid growth in the region starting with creating an innovative and disruptive marketing strategy for KOSÉ America, Inc. and for the brands which include DECORTÉ, SEKKISEI and ADDICTION TOKYO. She will help to amplify the Japanese approach to wellness and beauty as well as drive the customer experience to ensure loyalty is top of mind across all consumer touchpoints. She brings over 15 years of brand and marketing experience in the beauty industry with companies that include Amorepacific US and The Estée Lauder Companies.

In her new role, Chinae will report to Takayuki Morimatsu, CEO of KOSÉ America, Inc. She joins the company from Amorepacific US where she oversaw US marketing for the Sulwhasoo and Amorepacific brands. Chinae has a proven track record of success driving significant growth for Sulwhasoo in the market which includes the recent launch of the brand's sixth generation edition of its hero product as well as channel expansion. She also launched LANEIGE in the US in 2014 and Canada in 2015 including in Sephora, and she quickly cultivated LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask into the star product driving the business in North America. Chinae was honored with the best employee award from Amorepacific in 2014 and 2022.

KOSÉ America, Inc. is committed to brightening the world for each customer through cosmetics, and to being a company with diverse brands that are a source of beauty for everyone.

About KOSÉ Corporation:

KOSÉ Corporation was founded

in Japan

in 1946 by

Kozaburo Kobayashi

with a vision and passion to provide people with hope and dreams during the post-war period. Today with 13,179 employees, KOSÉ continues the legacy of its founder with a

commitment to consumers around the world

of creating quality

skincare, makeup, fragrance, body, and hair care

products that exceed expectations. With research and innovation at its core, KOSÉ has over 800 registered patents and a portfolio of 37 brands that sell around the world in 68 countries and regions across multiple channels including department stores, specialty stores, drug stores and direct.



