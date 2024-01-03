Calcium Citrate Market Size Worth USD 1,193.5 Million In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global calcium citrate market size was USD 852.3 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. Rising consumption of calcium supplements among women, growing awareness of the importance of calcium in maintaining overall health and rising demand from sports and fitness industry are key factors driving revenue growth of the global calcium citrate market.

Market Drivers:

The global demand for calcium citrate is growing because more people are realizing how crucial calcium is for staying healthy. Calcium supplements are becoming popular as people understand that calcium is essential for strong bones and teeth.

Increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases is contributing to a substantial expansion of the pharmaceutical industry. The pharmaceutical sector oversees the exploration, creation, manufacturing, and dissemination of drugs. Over the last twenty years, this industry has witnessed substantial expansion, with global pharmaceutical revenues reaching a sum of USD 1.48 trillion in the year 2022.

The pharmaceutical industry is also expanding due to the increase in diseases like cancer and HIV, leading to more research and development of effective drugs. Calcium citrate plays an important role in making these drugs, further boosting its demand.

The integral role of calcium citrate in pharmaceutical formulation development, where it is employed as both a diuretic and phlegm agent, contributes significantly to these advancements. As a result, rise in demand for calcium citrate is expected to boost during the forecast period.

The importance of calcium for muscular function, nerve transmission, and overall health has gained attention as part of the larger health and wellness movement, which emphasizes holistic well-being and proactive health-conscious decisions.

Market Restraints:

However, several health issues over a certain concentration limit is a major factor restraining revenue growth of the global calcium citrate market. Market revenue growth is also significantly constrained by health concerns related to consuming more calcium than is recommended over a specific concentration threshold.

Form Insights:

On the basis of form, the global calcium citrate market is segmented into powder and granules. The powder form segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global calcium citrate market in 2022.

The market for calcium citrate comprises various supplement options, including versatile powdered forms. Derived from citric acid, calcium citrate serves as a vital dietary addition, particularly beneficial for bone health. The finely milled calcium citrate powder conveniently mixes with beverages like juice or water. Additionally, it's offered in capsule and tablet forms. Due to its high bioavailability and easy absorption, it can be consumed with or without meals, catering to diverse dietary preferences and digestive concerns.

Application Insights:

On the basis of application, the global calcium citrate market is segmented into agriculture, food and beverages, healthcare, and other applications. The food and beverages segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global calcium citrate market in 2022 due to growing adoption of calcium citrate in this segment.

Calcium citrate holds significant importance in the food and beverage industry due to its superior solubility and nutritional value, commonly used to fortify various products and prevent clumping in powdered foods. Its widespread use extends to dietary supplements and multivitamins, catering to general nutritional needs. In healthcare, it's highly regarded for its bioavailability, prescribed to address calcium deficiencies, especially for individuals with absorption issues. Notably, it aids bone health, often recommended for osteoporosis prevention, and features in antacid medications for digestive relief.

Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific region dominated the 2022 global calcium citrate market due to increased demand for supplements, driven by an aging population and health consciousness. This surge is fueled by fortified meal trends and changing dietary habits, with calcium citrate incorporation in various products meeting nutritional needs. In China, health supplement sales soared to 300 billion yuan amid COVID-19 impacts, with expectations of continued growth.

North America anticipates rapid growth, with calcium citrate's diverse supplement formats catering to conditions like osteoporosis, affecting 14 million in the US. Europe foresees moderate growth, buoyed by a focus on health and fortified products, meeting the calcium needs of an aging demographic, especially postmenopausal women and the elderly, to prevent bone-related issues. There's a notable rise in fortified foods and supplements across Europe, aligning with a larger trend toward addressing nutritional needs and preventing osteoporosis.

