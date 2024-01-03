Sodium Citrate Market Size Worth USD 1.22 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sodium citrate market size was USD 0.82 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Increasing consumption of processed Food & Beverages (F&B) and rising demand for sodium citrate in the pharmaceutical industry and cost of personal medications are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Sodium citrate, often known as sodium salts of citric acid, is a food additive that is designated E331 in Europe. This component is usually used with citric acid to improve flavor or lower the potential of Hydrogen (pH) level in F&B, which can also be used as an emulsifier while manufacturing cheese.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @

Market Drivers:

The increasing need for sodium citrate from the pharmaceutical industry is a key factor driving revenue growth of the market. Carbon Dioxide (CO2), which is released during the interaction of sodium citrate and bicarbonate, helps active components dissolve and enhance palatability. Vitamin tablets, pain relievers, and denture cleaning solutions all frequently contain effervescent systems.

In many pharmaceutical and cosmetic applications, citric acid combined with sodium or potassium citrate is an effective buffering system that improves stability and increases the activity of preservatives. The unpleasant, medical taste of medications can be somewhat subdued by the strong, acidic taste of sodium citrate, which is frequently used to enhance fruit flavors.

Market Restraint:

However, health issues connected to prolonged sodium citrate use is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. When added to meals in such modest amounts, sodium citrate has no health risks. It may interact with many medications and have adverse effects on people who already have certain pre-existing conditions such as hyperkalemia. Alkalosis may arise from physiological fluids having an elevated pH and alkalinity due to an overabundance of sodium citrate. The drug increases amount of calcium excreted in the urine, and an overdose can cause levels of calcium to drop sharply, which can cause heart issues and uncontrollable muscular contractions.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @

Grade Segment Insights:

On the basis of grade, the global sodium citrate market is segmented into food grade, pharmaceutical grade, and industrial grade. The industrial grade segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global sodium citrate market over the forecast period due to increasing industrial applications of sodium. Sodium citrate is used as an industrial cleaning agent to remove rust and calcium deposits from hot water systems and steam blocks.

Type Segment insights:

On the basis of type, the global sodium citrate market is segmented into monosodium citrate, disodium citrate, and trisodium citrate. The trisodium citrate segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global sodium citrate market during the forecast period due to rising need for trisodium citrate in the F&B industries. Trisodium citrate is the name for sodium salt of citric acid, which is a white powder with a crystalline structure or white granules. This can dissolve easily in water, are almost completely insoluble in alcohol, and become slightly liquefiable in damp air.

Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in the global sodium citrate market in 2022 due to increasing number of producers and consumers of sodium citrate in China. For instance, major companies such as Jiangsu Nuobei Biochemical Co. and Gadot Biochemical Industries, formed a joint venture to establish a new production facility for citric acid and citrate salts. A USD 30 million investment from both corporations resulted in the building of a 60,000-ton citric acid facility in the Chenjiagang Chemical Industry Park located in Jiangsu Province.

The Europe market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate in the global sodium citrate market during the forecast period due to increasing government-funded Research & Development (R&D) programs on the application of sodium citrate in the healthcare sector. For instance, on 14 April 2021, European Medicines Agency authorized a Pediatric Investigation Plan (PIP) for sodium citrate as an active ingredient in the treatment of acute renal damage in neonates and children. A PIP is a development plan designed to guarantee that studies conducted on children yield the data required to support the approval of a medication for pediatric use.

Scope of Research

