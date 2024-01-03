Cooling Fabrics Market Size To Exceed USD 6.9 Billion By 2031, With A Robust CAGR Of 10.5%| States Transparency Market Research, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Textiles made of biodegradable fibers and recycled materials could gain prominence in the cooling fabric market.

The cooling fabrics market accounted for US$ 2.8 billion in 2022. From 2023 to 2031, it is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 10.5%. The market is expected to reach US$ 6.9 billion by the end of 2031.

New materials with improved cooling properties are likely to be developed from ongoing research and development efforts. The next generation of clothes may be better at wicking moisture, being breathable, and being comfortable overall.

Embedded sensors and responsive materials could revolutionize the cooling fabric industry. In addition to adjusting body temperature and environmental conditions dynamically, smart textiles also enable users to customize their comfort.

Global Cooling Fabrics Market: Key Players

Manufacturers are developing new and innovative cooling fabrics to satisfy the growing demand for such clothing. Some manufacturers also produce cooling garments using specialty fibers.



Key Findings of the Market Report



In 2022, Europe dominated the cooling fabrics market.

The cooling fabrics market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Textiles made of natural fibers will be more popular on the market than those made of synthetic fibers.

In terms of textile type, the non-woven segment is expected to offer opportunities in the near future.

Demand for cooling fabrics is expected to grow significantly due to specialty fibers. The demand for cooling fabrics will increase as consumers become more aware of bedding issues and become more concerned about their safety.

Global Cooling Fabrics Market: Growth Drivers



With consumers becoming more health-conscious, comfort and well-being-enhancing products and services are becoming more popular. As healthier lifestyles become increasingly important, cooling fabrics are becoming more popular since they remove moisture from the body and regulate its temperature.

Sports and outdoor activities have become increasingly popular, driving the demand for textiles that improve performance. Cooling fabrics are used in sportswear and active wear for athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to stay cool and comfortable while exercising. In recent years, concerns and awareness about climate change and global warming have heightened interest in energy-efficient and sustainable solutions.

Textile engineering and material science developments have led to the development of new cooling fabric technologies in recent years. As an eco-friendly alternative to air conditioners, cooling fabrics reduce the demand for air conditioning. Companies are investing in research and development to create more breathable, durable, and aesthetic fabrics. Cooling fabrics are becoming increasingly popular, with consumers seeking comfortable and stylish clothing. As fashion trends prioritize style and functionality, cooling fabrics are incorporated into everyday garments, including shirts, dresses, and sleepwear. E-commerce platforms have made cooling fabrics more accessible and available to a wider audience. Cooling fabric products can be explored and purchased online via retailers, resulting in market growth.

Global Cooling Fabrics Market: Regional Landscape



North America is expected to drive demand for cooling fabrics in the market. Climates in North America vary greatly, from cold in the north to warm in the south. Climate patterns may affect cooling fabric demand across different regions. Performance-oriented textiles, including cooling fabrics, are in high demand in North America due to the popularity of outdoor activities and sports. Several recreational and fitness activities are popular in the region, and consumers often seek out functional and comfortable clothing.

Clothing with cooling properties may be more popular among consumers in the region as it enhances comfort and well-being. Fashion is a dynamic and consumer-driven industry in North America. Fashion trends and the demand for functional textiles align when cooling fabrics are incorporated into everyday clothing, sportswear, and activewear. Many products, including cooling fabrics, can be purchased through e-commerce platforms in North America. Online retailers and marketplaces greatly influence consumer choices and demand. Environmental sustainability is becoming increasingly important to North American consumers. Eco-conscious consumers may favor cooling fabrics that are energy efficient and reduce the need for air conditioning.

Key Developments



In June 2023, Rest Duvet launched the award-winning Evercool Cooling Blanket in the United Kingdom. Because of their commitment to listening to direct consumer needs and creating products that assist and elevate their lifestyles, Rest believes the UK market will embrace and enjoy their products for many years to come. In September 2023, Pakistani mill Naveena Denim Ltd. (NDL) developed a moisture-management fabric collection inspired by nature. As part of the Swift n' Sway collection for Spring/Summer 2024, cotton breathes and wicks well. Tencel, a cellulosic fiber that absorbs twice the liquid, produces comfortable, cool, and eco-friendly fabrics.

Global Cooling Fabrics Market: Segmentation

By Product



Natural Synthetics



Nylon Blend

Polyester Blend

Polyester Others

By Textile Type



Woven

Non-woven Knitted

By Technology



Cooling Finishes

Polymer Coatings

Specialty Fibers Others

By End User



Lifestyle

Protective Clothing

Sports Apparel

Medical

Bedding/Mattress Others

By Region



North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe Middle East & Africa

