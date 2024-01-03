Cargurus' New Brand Campaign, "Your Car, Your Way," Captures The Elusive Experience Of Having Everything Go Your Way

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integrated campaign highlights the digital tools that enable consumers to buy and sell a vehicle exactly how they want, whether that be online, in-person, or a mix of both





CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG), the No. 1 visited digital auto platform for shopping, buying, and selling new and used vehicles1, today released its new brand campaign,“Your Car, Your Way,” spotlighting the satisfying feeling of having everything happen exactly as you'd want. An extension of the brand's 2023“Get it With Gurus” campaign, the new spots emphasize the experience of drivers who are able to buy or sell a vehicle their way, whether by shopping online for the best deal from a dealership, receiving a competitive offer to sell an existing car virtually, or financing seamlessly online through CarGurus.

“We know consumer needs are evolving, with research showing that a majority of car buyers and sellers are open to doing more online, but not necessarily everything. Many depend on an in-person visit to feel confident with their decision, whether that be for a test drive or to discuss a trade-in,” said Dafna Sarnoff, Chief Marketing Officer at CarGurus.“At CarGurus we're driven to transform what can be a tedious process into a delightful experience through omni-channel retail tools, transparent listing information, and expert-informed reviews that put consumers in control while also enabling our dealer partners to better serve their customers. We love that this campaign captures how our platform can make you feel as that happens, and inspires viewers to feel supported in whatever path they choose.”

To bring this year's campaign to life, CarGurus developed national TV and digital spots in collaboration with DDB San Francisco. In the creative, a car shopper experiences a dreamlike sequence where everything goes his way – like gliding over an otherwise painful children's toy, landscaping with just the sip of a drink, and enjoying a gourmet meal prepared by his toddler. Intended to emote what it feels like when shoppers“Get it with Gurus,” the campaign shows the confidence and control that can come from using the CarGurus platform.

“We all know the euphoric feeling of getting things exactly our way without compromise - a feeling that, for most of us, is all too rare,” added Sian Coole, Creative Director at DDB.“We wanted to show how CarGurus gives you that empowering feeling of control."

CarGurus' integrated campaign will run across TV networks and connected TV providers and will be supplemented with digital and social executions, including influencer programs.

In tandem with the new brand campaign, CarGurus also released its 2023“Shopping Your Way” report, which highlights how CarGurus site users customized their online car shopping experience in 2023. Insights include the most viewed new car listing, top wishlisted car models, the most popular body styles, top viewed models by region, and more. The full infographic with findings can be found here .

View the full campaign video library here: . Follow #GetItWithGurus and #CarGurus to see the campaign come to life on social media.

1 Similarweb : Traffic Insights, Q3 2023, U.S.

