 Your 2024 Veganuary Must-Have Superfood Pantry Staple

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trying Veganism this January? Add natural sweetness with flavourful, nutrient packed prunes

TORONTO, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the new year, comes new routines and many Canadians are looking to optimize their health and wellbeing. In recent years, there has been increased popularity in the adoption of plant-based consumption, especially beginning with the month-long commitment of Veganuary. As individuals begin to embark on this journey, California Prunes is the dried fruit superfood you should try integrating as a nutritional powerhouse and vital superfood pantry-staple that can boost your nutrition throughout the month and year ahead.



Registered Dietitian Antoine Beauchamp Lepage emphasizes,“adopting a plant-based diet can enhance your energy, focus, weight management, and overall well-being. Although, being vegan doesn't automatically equate to being healthy – it's about informing yourself with the right information and maintaining steady healthy habits.”

California Prunes, renowned for supporting good digestive health, undergo a dehydration process that amplifies their nutritional value, making them an exceptional addition to plant-based meals. Not merely a plant-powered snack, California Prunes prove to be a dynamic source of nutrients crucial for any lifestyle.

For those seeking a boost to their overall health this year, incorporating California Prunes is a game changer. Prunes are packed with antioxidants plus vitamins and minerals to support heart and bone health as well as fibre to maintain good gut health. A recommended serving of 5-6 prunes contributes 26 g of long-lasting energy, thanks to their lower Glycemic Index, ensuring a stable blood glucose level. This makes California Prunes an ideal pre-workout snack when consumed 1-2 hours before exercise, offering a sustained release of energy to support increased performance. Beyond their energy benefits, daily consumption may also contribute to maintaining strong bones thanks to their wide array of bone-protecting nutrients such as vitamin K and minerals like manganese, potassium, copper and boron, adding a holistic touch to your dietary regimen.





California Prunes are extremely versatile in culinary experimentation, offering an earthy, sweet taste to savoury dishes and a moist and chewy texture to baked goods. The Pan-Roasted Cauliflower and Chickpeas with Prunes and Almonds recipe created by chef Michelle Dudash, RDN seamlessly integrates this nutrient-rich dried fruit into a plant-based meal. The infusion of spicy chili flakes, zesty lemon, aromatic cumin, and the natural sweetness of California Prunes adds vibrancy to any palate.





Seeking a simple pre-workout snack? Look no further than Vegan California Prune Power Balls . Fully customizable, this recipe will fuel your energy with the wholesome goodness of California Prunes, so you can feel full longer and maintain sustained energy throughout your workout.

“By integrating prunes into a vegan diet rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains and plant-based proteins, individuals take positive strides toward a vibrant and nourishing vegan lifestyle,” Registered Dietitian Antoine Beauchamp Lepage shared. Prunes, with their convenient shelf-stability, versatility, quality, and year-round availability, become an easy and delightful addition to enrich the taste and flavour of any recipe. Incorporating prunes into your lifestyle can be an appetizing and health-conscious approach to promoting plant-based eating and ones' overall health and wellbeing.

EDITOR'S NOTES

Please do not use any quotes contained within this press release in news stories or features without the express permission of the California Prune Board.



ABOUT THE CALIFORNIA PRUNE BOARD

The California Prune Board was established in 1952 to represent growers and handlers under the authority of the California Secretary of Food and Agriculture. California is the world's largest producer of prunes with orchards across 14 counties in the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys. Promoting a lifetime of wellness through the enjoyment of California Prunes, the organization leads the premium prune category with generations of craftsmanship supported by California's leading food safety and sustainability standards.



FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES PLEASE CONTACT:

Quinn Densmore, Harbinger Communications

...

902.223.0506