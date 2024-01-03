Progress Named A Top Place To Work And 2023 DEI Champion By The Boston Globe

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company received multiple awards for culture and commitment to inclusion and diversity in the second half of 2023

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of infrastructure software, today announced that it earned multiple recognitions from industry leaders in the second half of 2023 for its employee engagement, inclusion and diversity initiatives and corporate social responsibility (CSR) program, bringing its total accolades to 25 for the year.



In December, The Boston Globe named Progress to its annual“Top Places to Work” list for the third consecutive year. Based on survey data collected from employees, the list recognizes the most admired workplaces in Massachusetts. Progress ranked #6 in the“Large Company” category, up five spots from the year prior, and was the highest-ranking software company in the category.

Workplace Culture

Progress operates with a“people-centric” mindset and strives to provide an inclusive work environment where every employee has a sense of belonging and equal opportunity to succeed. The company's extensive Inclusion and Diversity (I&D) program contains initiatives that are meant to foster mutual respect and understanding, and its culture is based on trust and wide-ranging career development opportunities.

The Boston Globe recognition follows multiple employer of choice recognitions for 2023. Progress was selected as the bronze“Employer of the Year” winner of the Stevie® Awards for Great Employers , underscoring its commitment to creating exceptional and inclusive work environments. Progress also won the 2023 Career Show Awards '“Program for Young Parents” category for its child daycare facility in Sofia, Bulgaria, and for the support it provides to company employees with young children.

Corporate Social Responsibility

Progress was also honored multiple times for its ongoing commitment to inclusion and diversity and its vibrant CSR program, Progress for Tomorrow . In addition to a spot on the Top Places to Work list, Progress received the following:



The Boston Globe named Progress a 2023 DEI Champion for encouraging policies that support diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace

The Boston Club recognized Progress as one of the fifteen largest publicly traded companies in Massachusetts having at least three women directors and at least three women executive officers in its annual Census of Women Directors and Executive Officers of Massachusetts Public Companies

The Green Organisation awarded Progress an International CSR Excellence Award for demonstrating a strong commitment to CSR American Business“Stevie” Awards recognized Progress for“Achievement in Corporate Social Responsibility” and the b2b Media Business Awards awarded the company second place for“Equality and Employee Care”

“Our culture thrives because our people are as committed to one other as they are to our customers, partners and to the community around us,” said Katie Kulikoski, Chief People Officer, Progress.“They continuously act according to our values, hold one another accountable and identify new ways to support the global community--all while continuing to serve our customers. It is an honor to receive these accolades because they recognize the amazing work of our people.”

To view the company's full list of awards for 2023, go to . To learn more about careers at Progress, go to .

