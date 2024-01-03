Eastern Union Secured Loans From 126 Lenders Nationwide In 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Commercial Mortgage Brokerage Closed Transactions in 30 States Last Year

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid challenging market conditions, Eastern Union -- one of America's largest commercial real estate brokerages -- placed and closed loans with 126 lenders in 2023.

Additionally, reflecting the company's wide geographic reach, Eastern Union closed transactions in support of properties in 30

states across the country. The full complement of deals in 2023 represented 19 different property types.



Abe Bergman is president and co-founder of Eastern Union, a national commercial mortgage brokerage that closed transactions with 126 lenders in 2023.

Among its top transactions of 2023, Eastern Union closed on the $74.2 million refinancing of a construction loan for this 256-unit, multifamily property in Teaneck, NJ. The deal was brokered by senior associate Gabriel Sasson.

"Eastern Union brokers sustain strong relationships with lenders and bankers nationwide," said Abe Bergman, Eastern Union's president and co-founder. "Our team is highly skilled at identifying the lender who's prepared to go furthest to help clients achieve their business objectives."

"We work closely with savings banks, bridge lenders, balance sheet lenders, credit unions, and insurance companies, as well as institutional, agency and Wall Street lenders,"

said Moshe Maybloom, managing director at Eastern Union. "For more than two decades, Eastern Union has built powerful bonds of trust with America's lending community."

Among the year's standout transactions, Eastern Union closed on the $74.2 million refinancing of a construction loan for a 256-unit, multifamily property in Teaneck, NJ. The deal was brokered by senior associate Gabriel Sasson.

The company also secured a $62 construction loan for a 105,000-square-foot, mixed-used property in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY. The transaction was arranged by Mr. Bergman and vice president Yossi Orzel.



Also this year, the company secured $28.1 million in financing toward the acquisition of a 437-unit, multifamily portfolio encompassing thirteen individual properties in Bridgeport, CT. The mortgage was secured by senior managing

director Motti Blau, senior loan consultant Mendy Pfeifer, and senior loan consultant Hershy Fried, with Dov Bakon serving as underwriter.

Eastern Union closed on a $27-million

deal to refinance a healthcare facility in Arverne, NY. The transaction was brokered by healthcare team leader Nachum Soroka and senior vice president Jacob Schonland.

Finally, the company secured $19.6 million in construction financing for the conversion of a former healthcare complex in Bridgeport, CT into a multifamily property. The transaction was arranged by Motti Blau, Mendy Pfeifer, Hershy Fried and Dov Bakon.

Additionally in 2023, Eastern Union launched a three-month internship program in the real estate industry, where participants receive training from Mr. Bergman and a team of senior brokers.



"Eastern Union takes pride in helping young job seekers find ways to jump-start their careers," said Mr. Bergman. "Our internship program represents a good example of the way we like to open our doors to the community to offer new opportunities for professional advancement."



Founded in 2001, Eastern Union is a national commercial real estate firm that provides both financing services and capital markets advisory services. It employs more than 90 real estate professionals and closes billions of dollars' worth of transactions annually. Eastern Union leverages its relationships with lenders and its marketplace knowledge to secure the best available rates and terms.

Headquartered in New York, Eastern Union secures financing for transactions of all sizes across the United States. Transactions, which can include multi-state and multi-site portfolios, encompass conventional commercial mortgages, structured debt, healthcare, hospitality, mobile home parks, single-family rentals, investment sales, and -- handled in conjunction with company affiliate Eastern Equity Advisors -- equity placement.

