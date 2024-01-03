Vista Systems, LLC Promotes Bowman To VP Of Training Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLUMBIA,

Mo., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The family of training companies including Safety LMS, Comtrain, and TEAM-1 Academy announced that they have promoted Ben Bowman as Vice President of Training Services. Bowman will take responsibility for training services across all industries and throughout North America.

"From day one, Ben has been an integral part of the growth and success of Safety

LMS," said JP Jones, Executive Chairman of Safety LMS. "Ben's new role will no doubt be another key step in the future of our great organization, and I look forward to working beside him."

Ben Bowman, VP of Training Services

After captaining the Columbia College basketball team in Columbia Missouri, Bowman returned stateside from his hometown near Melbourne, Australia to lead sales and marketing efforts for the Safety

LMS team in 2016. During his tenure, the company drastically expanded its digital tools including an online training platform and proprietary certification tracking system. Bowman will continue to play a critical role in expanding the breadth of training services, establishing partnerships, and fueling market penetration of training across multiple end market segments.

"As we've worked together with the Safety

LMS team to bring TEAM-1's services to the US market, Ben has been instrumental in getting things up and running," said Scott Connor, Founder and Chief Trainer of TEAM-1 Academy. "Ben is keenly aware of both the commercial and operational requirements for success. He will be instrumental in enabling us to help make the industries we serve safer and more productive."

"It has been such a great experience to be a part of the growth of Safety

LMS, and more recently Comtrain and TEAM-1 Academy," said Bowman. "I am excited for our next chapter as we continue to lead North America with best in class training solutions so our clients can come home safely each and every day."

About Vista Systems:

VISTA Systems is a compliance, safety, rescue, and work practice training organization focusing on the needs of specialty contractors. VISTA's brands include Safety LMS, TEAM-1 Academy, and Comtrain - providing hundreds of companies and thousands of technicians training in telecommunications, renewable energy, and construction across the US and Canada. The organization also participates in industry and standards development bodies including ANSI, American Clean Power, NATE, NWSA, and more.

