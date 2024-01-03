Cellectar Biosciences To Announce Top-Line Data From WM Pivotal Trial On January 8, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Management to host conference call on Monday, January 8, 2024, at 8:00 am ET

Company also to present at the Biotech Showcase FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced it will host a call detailing top-line data from its pivotal trial of iopofosine I 131 in Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 am ET. The company will also be presenting at the Biotech Showcase conference the following day. Details for each event are as follows:



Top-line Conference call details : Date: Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 8:00 am ET / 5:00 am PT Dial-in: 1-888-886-7786 Webcast Link: Click HERE





Biotech Showcase Presentation Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square Webcast: Click HERE

A replay of both the conference call and Biotech Showcase presentation will be available on the investor's portion of the company's website.



About Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences is focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing proprietary drugs independently and through research and development collaborations. The company's core objective is to leverage its proprietary Phospholipid Drug ConjugateTM (PDC) delivery platform to develop PDCs that specifically target cancer cells to deliver improved efficacy and better safety with fewer off-target effects. The company's PDC platform possesses the potential for the discovery and development of the next generation of cancer-targeting treatments and develops PDCs independently and through research and development collaborations.

The company's product pipeline includes iopofosine I 131, a small-molecule PDC designed to provide targeted delivery of iodine-131 (radioisotope), proprietary preclinical PDC chemotherapeutic programs, and multiple partnered PDC assets. The company is currently investigating iopofosine in a global, open-label, pivotal expansion cohort in relapsed or refractory WM patients who have received at least two prior lines of therapy, including those who have failed or had a suboptimal response to Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitors. The WM cohort is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of iopofosine for marketing approval. The company is also evaluating iopofosine in highly refractory multiple myeloma patients in its Phase 2 CLOVER-1 study and relapsed/refractory pediatric cancer patients with brain tumors in the Phase 1 CLOVER-2 study.

The Phase 1 pediatric study is an open-label, dose-finding study to evaluate the activity and safety of different dosages and dosing regimens of iopofosine in children and adolescents with relapsed or refractory brain tumors. The study is being conducted in up to fifteen leading pediatric cancer centers in North America.

The company has established exclusivity on a broad U.S. and international intellectual property rights portfolio around its proprietary cancer-targeting PLE technology platform, including iopofosine and its PDC programs.

In addition to the company's exclusivity to iopofosine and its phospholipid ethers conjugated to small molecules, peptides, and oligos, the company now has non-exclusive rights to the use of the phospholipid ether platform when conjugating with a chelator to bind select metal radioisotopes.

For more information, please visit and or join the conversation by liking and following us on the company's social media channels: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

MEDIA:

Clair LaCagnina

Bliss Bio Health

315-765-1462

...

INVESTORS:

Chad Kolean

Chief Financial Officer

...