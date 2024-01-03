Cell And Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Anticipates Soaring To A Staggering US$ 240 Billion Valuation By 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recently released Future Market Insights study estimates that the cell and gene therapy manufacturing market will generate US$ 15.6 billion in revenue in 2022 and is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29% from 2023 to 2033 . The market is anticipated to reach US$ 240 Billion by the end of 2033.



According to a new study, more than 50 million people will be diagnosed with cancer within the next five years. Aging populations and socioeconomic risk factors are two of the most common causes of cancer cases worldwide. Breast cancer is also one of every four cancers diagnosed in women worldwide, according to the same source.

Breast cancer has surpassed lung cancer as the most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide for the first time, owing to its high incidence in low- and middle-income nations. Because cancer is one of the most complex diseases, cell and gene therapy is one of the fields with a significant opportunity for cancer treatment.

Immunotherapy, gene transfer, and oncolytic virotherapy are three separate gene therapy treatment techniques that can be used to treat cancer. As the number of instances increases, so will the reliance on gene therapy, thus driving the market growth.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to offer a significant opportunity to the market owing to the continuous developments taking place in the regional marketplace. Best practices are being discovered in cell and gene therapy manufacturing as well as in scaling out strategies, process development, cost optimization, advancements in CAR-T manufacturing, and preparation for commercialization.

Competitive Landscape

The growing interest of public and private investors in the development of advanced therapies is expected to boost market revenue during the forecast period. In addition, key firms are enhancing their market presence through strategic activities such as mergers and acquisitions, licensing, and partnerships.

Several noteworthy mergers and acquisitions have occurred in the market in recent years.

“The Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market, as elucidated in our recent research study, is poised for unprecedented growth, driven by the surging demand for innovative therapeutic solutions. Our comprehensive analysis reveals a dynamic landscape marked by advancements in manufacturing technologies, strategic collaborations, and an expanding pipeline of novel therapies. As research manager, we anticipate a robust market trajectory, with key players strategically positioning themselves to capitalize on the burgeoning opportunities within this transformative sector,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI) .

Some of the recent developments of key Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing providers are as follows:



In January 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific bought Novasep's viral vector production company. This agreement allowed the corporation to increase its global vector manufacturing capacity.



In February 2020, to strengthen its market footprint in cell and gene therapy platforms, Catalent Inc. announced the acquisition of MaSTherCell Global, Inc. for US$ 315 Million.

In December 2020, Be the Match and Lonza BioTherapies and BioTherapies formed a joint venture to develop the vein-to-vein cell and gene therapy supply chain network, primarily in North America and Europe.



Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Size: