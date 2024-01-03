Elevating Patient Care: SIVA's RAIN RFID Pat-Track UHF Wristband

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

How SIVA's RAIN RFID Pat-Track UHF Wristband solves hospital's Patient/Visitor Identification & location tracking needs and achieves patient care goals

- Arjun AggarwalVERNA, GOA, INDIA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hospitals and healthcare facilities are often associated as high stress work environments where the staff, especially nurses have to do constant multi-tasking to achieve their caregiving goals. Nurses have to overcome constant distractions and multi-task to keep up with daily tasks, especially when wards are understaffed.One issue facing hospitals is monitoring the movement of patients as well as visitors within different areas of the hospital. Healthcare facilities must have visibility of where patients & visitors are on the premises to be able to control the risk of spread of infection & contamination and to ensure that the other resting patients are not disturbed by such movements.Hospital staff, especially nurses have to make great efforts to combat this issue and this results in a lot of time being wasted. Time, which could have been spent on giving a higher level of care to patients. It becomes important for healthcare facilities to streamline operations.SIVA's RAIN RFID Pat-Track Patient Identification Wristband , addresses these challenges, providing low cost real-time location monitoring and streamlining healthcare workflows.Patient & visitor data can be printed on-demand on the PAT-Track UHF wristband using a Direct thermal printer and these along with third-party readers & antennas can be integrated into the Health Management Information System to enable visitor and patient identification and location monitoring.The PAT-Track wristband is made using Latex-free & BPA free materials and features a unique tapered design ensuring a comfortable fit around the wrist. A superior antenna design paired with the latest Impinj's M800 series chip enables automated identification and monitoring over longer read distances, as patients and visitors move within hospital wards. With such a solution, healthcare staff can capture a patient's information even when the wristband isn't visible or is covered by a blanket.“SIVA is a pioneer in patient identification, having a strong portfolio of healthcare wristbands deployed at sites worldwide. With the Pat-Track being a contactless technology, a higher level of hygiene is achieved by reduction in the risk of contamination. Since its launch in 2019, the Pat-Track UHF RFID Wristbands are gaining momentum as we see their successful deployment, not just in healthcare, but also for people identification & monitoring at trade shows/museums/large events & attractions” says Arjun Aggarwal, VP, SIVA Group.About SIVA IoTSIVA Group is an internationally active family owned business with strong competencies in the design/development and manufacturing of high-quality innovative niche products for a wide range of industries - securing assets, positive patient identification, facilitating cashless transactions & goods authentication, streamlining supply chains and bringing about efficiencies in manufacturing.Our vertically integrated R&D driven RFID facility ships precision manufactured RFID labels & tags to customers worldwide. SIVA's customer base includes Banks, Government agencies, Automotive companies, Hospitals and many more. Headquartered in Goa, India, SIVA employs more than 400 people around the globe.Our hi-tech identity is guided by our vision statement i.e. To achieve and sustain excellence across all our activities. To produce and supply superior quality and services and be recognized as a credible supplier in each of the markets we serve.

