Digital PCR Market Is Anticipated To Reach US$12.456 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the digital PCR market is projected to reach US$12.456 billion by 2028.The rising cancer incidence is a major driving force behind the rapid growth of the digital PCR market. Digital PCR can identify specific genetic alterations associated with cancer by detecting and quantifying low-frequency mutations in DNA samples, which bolsters the demand for digital PCR in cancer diagnostics . For instance, according to the World Health Organization, Cancer is the leading cause of death globally, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in the year 2020, or nearly one in every six. Around 400,000 children get diagnosed with cancer every year.Digital PCR is a digital polymerase chain reaction. It is a technique used in molecular biology to quantify and analyze nucleic acids such as DNA or RNA in a sample and comes in numerous technologies such as droplet digital PCR, chip-based digital PCR, and beaming digital PCR.Several product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market, accelerating the digital PCR market upward. For instance, in November 2023, QIAGEN launched brand-new QIAcuity digital PCR kits for wider use by biopharma and food safety consumers. Additionally, in August 2022, Roche Diagnostics introduced a digital PCR system, a powerful new diagnostics platform for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The new system possesses the potential to identify and quantify ultra-rare difficult-to-detect mutations, setting the way for early detection and treatment strategies.Access sample report or view details:The digital PCR market, based on technology is segmented into three main categories namely droplet digital PCR, chip-based digital PCR, and beaming digital PCR. Chip-based digital PCR are more cost-effective option due to its lower equipment costs and accounts for a sizable portion of the digital PCR market.The digital PCR market, based on product type is segmented into three main categories namely digital PCR systems, consumables and reagents, and software and services. The consumables and reagents are growing rapidly and account for a major share of the digital PCR market.The digital PCR market, based on application is segmented into three main categories namely clinical diagnostics, forensic and others, and research. Clinical diagnostics widely use digital PCR with significant application in precise diagnostics and accounts for a major share of the digital PCR market.The digital PCR market, based on end-users is segmented into three main categories namely pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industries, clinical diagnostic laboratories, and universities and other organizations. Clinical diagnostic laboratories are major end-users of digital PCR and account for a major portion of the digital PCR market.North America is expected to contribute to a significant portion of the digital PCR market due to increasing cancer cases in the region. For instance, as per the American Cancer Society, in 2022, the United States had 1.9 million new cancer cases and 609,360 cancer deaths, for a total of 1,670 deaths per day. Additionally, the National Library of Medicine estimates 233,900 new cancer cases and 85,100 cancer deaths in Canada in 2022.The research includes coverage of Avance Biosciences, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., JN medsys, Sigma-Aldrich, Precigenome LLC, QIAGEN N.V, STILLA TECHNOLOGIES, Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. are significant market players in the digital PCR market.The market analytics report segments the digital PCR market using the following criteria:.BY TECHNOLOGYoDroplet Digitial PCRoChip Based Digital PCRoBeaming Digital PCR.BY PRODUCT TYPEoDigital PCR SystemsoConsumables and ReagentsoSoftware and Services.BY APPLICATIONoClinical DiagnosticsoForensic and OthersoResearch.BY END-USERoPharmaceuticals and Biotechnology IndustriesoClinical Diagnostic LaboratoriesoUniversities and Other Organizations.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Avance Biosciences.Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc..JN medsys.Sigma-Aldrich.Precigenome LLC.QIAGEN N.V.STILLA TECHNOLOGIES.Sysmex Corporation.Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.Explore More Report:.Healthcare Compliance Software Market:.Healthcare Mobile Application Market:.Healthcare Virtual Assistant Market:

