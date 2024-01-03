Food Contact Paper Market Was Valued At US$85.767 Million In 2021 And Is Estimated To Grow At A CAGR Of 4.18%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Food Contact Paper Market was valued at US$85.767 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.18% during the forecast period.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2021 and 2028, the food contact paper market was valued at US$85.767 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.18%.One of the key growth drivers to propel the food contact paper market is the rapid growth of the global population. The growth of the global population is at a high rate and will be expected to increase at a high rate as well. As per the information provided by the United Nations, the population reached 8 billion in mid-November 2022 and will be expected to reach 9.7 billion people by 2050 and a peak of nearly 10.4 billion by mid-2080s and the factors that lead to said growth are the rapid urbanization and accelerating migrations. Also, as per the data from the World Bank, it has been shown that 4.5 billion low-income people from developing countries spend more than $5 trillion per year, with $2.3 trillion being on food & beverages alone. Hence, the growing population is one of the key drivers in increasing the growth of the food market, which will fuel the growth of the food contact paper market during the forecasted period.There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the food contact paper market. For instance, as of September 2021, Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd. (SKPMIL), a leading food packaging paper manufacturer, launched an innovative shuttering paper that acts as a grade for more innovative paper quality and packaging, which will provide safety and care to the food & beverages in the market. They expect development in high tear factor packaging papers with value-added solutions that can change the industry from using burst factor terms to tear factor terms.Access sample report or view details:The food contact paper market, based on type, is categorised into three types- kraft paper, greaseproof paper, and parchment paper . Kraft paper is a type of food packaging paper that is made by the sulfate pulping process (also known as the Kraft process), with properties like controlled absorbency. Whereas, greaseproof paper is food packaging papers that have certain levels of resistance to oil or grease.The food contact paper market, based on application, is categorised into five types- bakery & confectionery, dairy products, fruits & vegetables, poultry, and others. The main application of food contact paper is in the bakery & confectionaries, where food is required to be safely stored and packaged for the reduction of bacteria and other harmful substances to affect the food quality.The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the food contact paper market during the forecasted period. The factors that fuel the growth of the food contact paper market are the growing urban population and the presence of leading companies in the market from the region. For instance, as per the data provided by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, The Americas region shows the highest level of growth in urbanization, with 81.5% of the total Americas population living in urban areas, and has been expected to grow to 87.7% by 2050. Another factor that leads to the growth is the presence of leading companies in the market, such as Georgia Pacific LLC, Westrock Company, and Twin River Paper Company, which will increase the growth rate of the market and enhance the accessibility of food contact papers.The research includes several key players from the food contact paper market, such as Mondi, Westrock Company, Twin River Paper Company, Georgia-Pacific LLC, UPM, GM Packaging Pvt Ltd, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, TopCare, Superior Paper Pvt Ltd, and KRPA Holding CZ, a.s.The market analytics report segments the food contact paper market using the following criteria:.By Type:oKraft PaperoGreaseproof PaperoParchment PaperoOthers.By Application:oBakery & ConfectionaryoDairy ProductsoFruits & VegetablesoPoultryoOthers.By Geography:oNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Taiwan.Thailand.OthersCompanies Mentioned:.Mondi.Westrock Company.Georgia-Pacific LLC.Twin River Paper Company.UPM.Ahlstrom-Munksjo.GM Packaging Pvt Ltd.Superior Paper Pvt Ltd.TopCare.KRPA Holding CZ, a.s.Explore More Reports:.Food Certification Market:.Global Food Encapsulation Market:.Global Food Glazing Agents Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP

+1 850-250-1698

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn